People Are Dying Laughing After Finn Wolfhard Tweeted That He Drank From A Bidet

Water fountain? Bidet? We've all gotten them mixed up before, right?

Michael Blackmon
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Like a lot of people over the weekend, you might've spent a ton of time binge-watching Season 2 of Netflix's Stranger Things, starring Finn Wolfhard, who plays the character Mike Wheeler.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

But fret not, because there are no spoilers about the new season in this post. There is, however, a very amusing story about an unfortunate "water fountain" incident Wolfhard recently recounted on his Twitter feed.

On Monday afternoon, Wolfhard tweeted the following:

Twitter / Via Twitter: @FinnSkata
Moments later, the actor revealed that what he presumably thought was an object from which he could receive a refreshing drink of water was actually a bidet.

Twitter / Via Twitter: @FinnSkata

For reference, this is what a bidet looks like:

Yunava1 / Getty Images

Soon after, Wolfhard tweeted another photo, this time featuring a description of what a bidet is and what it does.

Yep, it's pretty much used for cleaning your butt. Quite the opposite of a water fountain.
Twitter / Via Twitter: @FinnSkata

Naturally, reaction to the tweets were varied. Many laughed.

amy @onIyamy

@FinnSkata I LITWRALLY WISH I CPULD BREATHE

"Dying" even.

Ellen @EllenHarlia

@FinnSkata IM DYING 😂😂😂😂😂

Unending chuckling tbh.

mia @richiesgrazer

@FinnSkata DID YOU REALLY DO THAT IM LAUGHING SO HARD

One user replied to Wolfhard with a GIF of his It co-star Jack Dylan Grazer, who played a character that's a bit of a hypochondriac.

📼 RALPH🎈 @theRXLPH

@FinnSkata

Others replied similarly too.

♡. @babepez

@dontalkaboutus @FinnSkata this made me chuckle

😂😂😂

bells spoilers!! @richiestans

@FinnSkata

And many hoped he hadn't actually drank from the bidet and only tweeted that he did as a joke.

letizia❤ @MyHeroesBTR

@amarin_93 @FinnSkata I HOPE HE HASN'T DONE IT FOR REAL OMG

Poor Finn.

˗ˏˋ m ˎˊ˗ @bIuecoupe

@FinnSkata

BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives of Wolfhard in order to get to the bottom of this pressing matter.

Michael Blackmon is an entertainment writer with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

