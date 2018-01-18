"Fire And Fury" May Be Turned Into A TV Show Or Movie

Share On more Share On more

Fire and Fury , the controversial book by reporter Michael Wolff offering readers a behind-the-scenes look at President Donald Trump's first year in office, may be turned into a TV show or feature film.

Endeavor Content, Wolff, and publisher Henry Holt and Company did not return requests for comment.

Few details are known about the project, but it's understood that no network or movie studio is currently attached.

Wolff and British TV producer Michael Jackson are reportedly expected to serve as executive producers.