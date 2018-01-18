"Fire And Fury" May Be Turned Into A TV Show Or Movie

Fire and Fury, the controversial book by reporter Michael Wolff offering readers a behind-the-scenes look at President Donald Trump's first year in office, may be turned into a TV show or feature film.
According to both the Hollywood Reporter and the New York Times, Endeavor Content has purchased the rights to the book, which has been flying off shelves.
Endeavor Content, Wolff, and publisher Henry Holt and Company did not return requests for comment.
Few details are known about the project, but it's understood that no network or movie studio is currently attached.
Wolff and British TV producer Michael Jackson are reportedly expected to serve as executive producers.
The book, which has sold more than 500,000 copies in its first two weeks (including hard copies, e-books, and audio books), could be one of the first major screen adaptations to showcase the Trump White House.
The White House has denied the authenticity of the allegations in the book. Trump tweeted earlier this month that Wolff was "a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book."
