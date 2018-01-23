Share On more Share On more

On Thursday, Justin Timberlake took to Twitter to ask an innocuous question about a commonly known phrase, but things swiftly took a turn when Dylan Farrow responded to his tweet.

Farrow is director Woody Allen's daughter and for years has alleged that the filmmaker molested her as a child.

In 2017, Timberlake starred in Allen's film, Wonder Wheel, alongside Kate Winslet.

Since the reckoning of sexual harassment and assault happened last year, there's been a growing chorus of people denouncing Allen.

Many celebrities issued statements saying they regretted working with the director, and some have offered their salaries from his films to charity organizations for survivors of sexual abuse.