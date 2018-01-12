Here's What Daniel Radcliffe Had To Say About The Johnny Depp "Fantastic Beasts" Casting Drama

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

Calls for Depp to be removed from the series began before the first movie had even come out, when actress Amber Heard, Depp's now ex-wife, took out a restraining order against him in May 2016, saying he was "verbally and physically abusive."

Heard dropped the case the following August, and the former couple released a statement saying their relationship was "intensely passionate and at times volatile, but was always bound by love."

The statement did not confirm or deny whether physical abuse took place.