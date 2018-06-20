The Trailer For "Creed II" Is Here And It Looks So 👏🏿 Damn 👏🏿 Good 👏🏿

The trailer for Creed II made its way online Wednesday morning — and it's a total knockout.
And that's not just in the literal sense, because...
The cast is still stellar. In addition to Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan, or Michael Bae Jordan, if you will), we've got Tessa Thompson back as his love interest, Bianca.
Of course, Sylvester Stallone, aka Rocky Balboa himself, is reprising his role as Creed's mentor.
AND there's the legendary Phylicia Rashad returning as Mary Anne Creed, Adonis's stepmother.
There were also more than a few gratuitous shots of Creed's remarkable physique.
OK, arms! Muscles! Tension!
Wow, if only we could all be the beads of sweat on Creed's chest.
Unfortunately, Ryan Coogler didn't return as director for this film, but Steven Caple Jr. took over the project, and he seemingly has done a great job of expanding on Creed's story.