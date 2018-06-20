 back to top
The Trailer For "Creed II" Is Here And It Looks So 👏🏿 Damn 👏🏿 Good 👏🏿

The movie opens in theaters on November 21.

Michael Blackmon
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The trailer for Creed II made its way online Wednesday morning — and it's a total knockout.

And that's not just in the literal sense, because...

The cast is still stellar. In addition to Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan, or Michael Bae Jordan, if you will), we've got Tessa Thompson back as his love interest, Bianca.

Of course, Sylvester Stallone, aka Rocky Balboa himself, is reprising his role as Creed's mentor.

AND there's the legendary Phylicia Rashad returning as Mary Anne Creed, Adonis's stepmother.

There were also more than a few gratuitous shots of Creed's remarkable physique.

OK, arms! Muscles! Tension!

Wow, if only we could all be the beads of sweat on Creed's chest.

Unfortunately, Ryan Coogler didn't return as director for this film, but Steven Caple Jr. took over the project, and he seemingly has done a great job of expanding on Creed's story.

Anyway...from the looks of it, Creed is still struggling to live up to his father's name and create a lasting heavyweight legacy for himself.

But the stakes are much higher because he has much more to worry about than just his own well-being — he has a family now, too.

People online are hella amped for the film, and some have noticed similarities between Rocky IV and Creed II.

@michaelb4jordan @creedmovie Adonis taking a hit from the son of Drago the same way his father Apollo took one from Drago himself. Of course things are about to end different. But still..... #Creed2 https://t.co/DpPrdBAatL

This is particularly important because Ivan Drago is the man who killed Adonis's father Apollo Creed, and now Adonis will challenge Drago's son, Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), in this upcoming film.

Fans are already geared up to flock to theaters for this spectacle.

@michaelb4jordan @creedmovie Me running to see that movie when it comes out

And who could blame them?

@michaelb4jordan @creedmovie Opening night I'm IN THERE, I'll be taking my seat in the theatre like

Creed II opens in theaters on Nov. 21.

