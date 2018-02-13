Chrissy Teigen Dragged That 90s "Hercules" Star After He Tweeted About Dreamers

Chrissy Teigen gave '90s actor Kevin Sorbo a piece of her mind early Tuesday morning, after he waded into the immigration debate with a tweet about DREAMers.

Who's Kevin Sorbo, you ask? You might remember him from the show Hercules: The Legendary Journeys . Here he is pictured with Lucy Lawless from Xena: Warrior Princess in 1997.

Only in America are legal citizens labeled "racists" and "Nazis," but illegal aliens are called "Dreamers."

On Sunday, Sorbo tweeted, "Only in America are legal citizens labeled 'racists' and 'Nazis.' But illegal aliens are called 'Dreamers.'"

Congress has been struggling to come up with a permanent solution for the so-called DREAMers, i.e., young, undocumented people who were brought to the US as children but who've since grown up here.

As it stands, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program is set to expire March 5 at the direction of President Trump, leaving nearly 700, 000 undocumented people's ability to work and live in the US in jeopardy.