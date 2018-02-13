Chrissy Teigen Dragged That 90s "Hercules" Star After He Tweeted About Dreamers

Chrissy Teigen gave '90s actor Kevin Sorbo a piece of her mind early Tuesday morning, after he waded into the immigration debate with a tweet about DREAMers.
Who's Kevin Sorbo, you ask? You might remember him from the show Hercules: The Legendary Journeys. Here he is pictured with Lucy Lawless from Xena: Warrior Princess in 1997.
Now Sorbo's a conservative Christian who recently worked with Fox News host Sean Hannity on a religious film. (Their friendship also led to a comic book convention organizer declining to include Sorbo in the event last month, according to Fox News.)
On Sunday, Sorbo tweeted, "Only in America are legal citizens labeled 'racists' and 'Nazis.' But illegal aliens are called 'Dreamers.'"
Congress has been struggling to come up with a permanent solution for the so-called DREAMers, i.e., young, undocumented people who were brought to the US as children but who've since grown up here.
As it stands, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program is set to expire March 5 at the direction of President Trump, leaving nearly 700, 000 undocumented people's ability to work and live in the US in jeopardy.
Well, after coming across Sorbo's tweet in the middle of the night, Teigen offered up a blistering reply on Tuesday: "Hot take, boy Xena."
Naturally, people had thoughts, with the majority praising Teigen for her clapback. "Hope they're not done with the Oscars "In Memoriam" montage yet," tweeted film writer Jason Bailey of Flavorwire. "Because dude just got fucking murdered."
Author, illustrator, and prankster Jonathan Sun tweeted, "Xeno" at Teigen and Sorbo, which morphed into an entirely different joke when followed by another Twitter user who wrote "(phobe)."
Others replied to Teigen's diss at Sorbo with appropriate GIFs of the iconic warrior princess.
And some expressed disappointment, again in GIF form, at Sorbo's initial tweet.
One person proclaimed Teigen's response may be the "greatest tweet of all time."
"What a wonderful way to wake up," another said.
💀💀💀
In short:
