Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

Beyoncé Just Unveiled Her Twins To The World In The Most Breathtaking Photo

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today."

Originally posted on
Updated on
Michael Blackmon
Michael Blackmon
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Beyoncé and husband Jay Z have yet another reason to be excited: The married couple's household just increased by two with the birth of their twins.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @beyonce

The twins were unveiled in a photo posted online early Friday morning.

Beyoncé / Via Beyoncé

The couple welcomed the twins last month in Los Angeles, according to multiple news reports. “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” Beyoncé said on Instagram, officially revealing their names.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @beyonce

The twins join the couple's daughter, Blue Ivy, 5.

Within 30 minutes, the photo of Bey's twins had already received more than one million likes. The Queen's pregnancy announcement is currently the most-liked post ever on Instagram with over 11 million likes.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Back in February, Knowles shocked everyone when she revealed via Instagram that she was expecting.

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes," read the caption, which was signed "The Carters."

After that, the singer documented her pregnancy on social media, and made several red carpet appearances showing off her baby bump.

Rumors started swirling that the twins had arrived around June 13.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @beyonce

Congrats to Bey and Jay!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Columbia / Parkwood / Via giphy.com

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies