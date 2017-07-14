Beyoncé Just Unveiled Her Twins To The World In The Most Breathtaking Photo

Beyoncé and husband Jay Z have yet another reason to be excited: The married couple's household just increased by two with the birth of their twins.
The twins were unveiled in a photo posted online early Friday morning.
The couple welcomed the twins last month in Los Angeles, according to multiple news reports. “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” Beyoncé said on Instagram, officially revealing their names.
Within 30 minutes, the photo of Bey's twins had already received more than one million likes. The Queen's pregnancy announcement is currently the most-liked post ever on Instagram with over 11 million likes.