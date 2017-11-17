On Friday morning, Ben Affleck stopped by the Today show to promote his new film, Justice League. The actor, who was interviewed by Savannah Guthrie, was also questioned on the allegations of sexual misconduct at large in Hollywood.
"[It] feels like a time when survivors are finding their voice and people are sort of — I include myself in this – really discovering the terrible extent of this problem, here in our country," Affleck said.
Guthrie pressed Affleck on the numerous allegations of sexual assault within Hollywood that have arisen since Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual misconduct in early October.
"I don't think it's just limited to Hollywood," Affleck continued, saying that it was "inspiring" to see people come forward and talk about this issue. "That's very moving," he said.
"Did you know that side to him?" Guthrie asked, inquiring about how the allegations against Weinstein affected Affleck personally, considering the actor's breakout role was in 1997's Good Will Hunting, a Weinstein production. "I knew he was sleazy," Affleck said. "And kind of a bully."
Lastly, Affleck was questioned about Rose McGowan, who accused Weinstein of raping her. McGowan seemed to suggest on Twitter that she told Affleck about the incident. "I don't really want to get into other people's individual stories," Affleck responded. "Because I feel like those are their stories and they're entitled to tell as much or as little of those as they want."
"I believe Rose, I support her, I really like and admire her tenacity and I wish her the best."
Affleck, who recently apologized for groping actor Hilarie Burton on MTV in the early '00s, said that moving forward he would recognize the privilege he wields and hold himself accountable.
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment writer with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
