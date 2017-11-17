On Friday morning, Ben Affleck stopped by the Today show to promote his new film, Justice League . The actor, who was interviewed by Savannah Guthrie, was also questioned on the allegations of sexual misconduct at large in Hollywood.

"[It] feels like a time when survivors are finding their voice and people are sort of — I include myself in this – really discovering the terrible extent of this problem, here in our country," Affleck said.

Guthrie pressed Affleck on the numerous allegations of sexual assault within Hollywood that have arisen since Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual misconduct in early October.

"I don't think it's just limited to Hollywood," Affleck continued, saying that it was "inspiring" to see people come forward and talk about this issue. "That's very moving," he said.