Ashley Graham Opened Up About Being Sexual Harassed At The Start Of Her Modeling Career

"He lured me into this hallway, pushed me into a closet, and he exposed himself."

Posted on
Michael Blackmon
Michael Blackmon
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Ashley Graham appeared on The View Tuesday to promote the upcoming 24th season of America's Next Top Model, which airs Tuesday night on VH1.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

During the show, Graham was asked about working with photographer Terry Richardson, who recently denied an allegation of rape against him from Caron Bernstein, a former model.

Richardson has been previously accused of sexual misconduct by other women in the fashion industry.
ABC

"I got the call to do the job, and of course, you know the rumors; you've heard them from everyone about him, and I said yes to the job because you want to work with the best of the best. You want those images in your portfolio," Graham said.

Cohost Sunny Hostin briefly interjected to ask Graham if she felt she was putting herself in harm's way at the time, to which Graham replied, "Of course I did. I thought, 'Oh my gosh, I could be a victim,' ... but you don't know walking into it, because you have people who praise him."However, Graham said that working with Richardson on set was "normal enough."Representatives for Graham and Richardson did not immediately respond to requests for comment on her remarks.
ABC

Graham then shared a story about a photo assistant on a different shoot who allegedly propositioned her for sex when she was 17 years old.

ABC

"Come here, I want to talk to you," the man said, according to Graham. "He lured me into this hallway, pushed me into a closet, he exposed himself and said, 'Look at what you did to me all day long, now touch it.'"

Graham said she "freaked out" and ran out of the closet, hoping no one would find out. She said she feared she'd never find a job again if people were to find out, saying she was worried about being labeled a "difficult" model to work with.
ABC

"If I knew what I knew now and knew that all these women were standing up and saying, 'Me too,' I would've smacked that guy and [said] he's a pedophile, because I was 17 and he is being completely dishonest [and] irresponsible.'"

ABC

Watch the full clip below:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Michael Blackmon is an entertainment writer with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

