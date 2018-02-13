"American Horror Story" Fans Keep Trespassing On The "Murder House" Property And The Owners Have Had It

A couple who purchased the Los Angeles home used as the "Murder House" for the first season of American Horror Story is suing the brokers who sold it to them, citing overzealous fans of the Ryan Murphy–produced anthology series.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed on Feb. 7 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, von Schwarz and Oakenfold, the owners of the home, allege that the brokers brokers failed to disclose "material and important information" regarding the property.



"Unbeknownst to Plaintiffs and disclosed by Defendants, the Rosenheim Mansion had become a macabre tourist attraction for fans of the TV Show," the lawsuit reads. "Hundreds of fans would come to the property, trespass, attempt to break in, and created significant nuisance not only for the Seller, but for the neighbors as well."