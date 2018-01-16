 back to top
Alec Baldwin Says It's "Sad And Unfair" Actors Are Distancing Themselves From Woody Allen

The Blue Jasmine actor is not happy with the recent wave of actors expressing their regret for working with Allen.

Michael Blackmon
At a time when several stars are admitting to regretting working with filmmaker Woody Allen, as Hollywood grapples with the #MeToo movement, actor Alec Baldwin is pushing back on performers denouncing their past involvement with the famed director.

Allen was accused of molesting his daughter Dylan Farrow in the early '90s — a claim he has vehemently and consistently denied.

Last month, Farrow wrote an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times, detailing the alleged sexual assault that she said happened when she was 7 years old. She questioned why Allen had seemingly been spared in the current #MeToo conversation, considering she'd been talking about her allegations for decades.

Connecticut's state attorney said he had enough probable cause to prosecute Allen in the early 1990s, but he said he wouldn't bring the case to trial in order to protect the fragility of the “child victim."

"Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed," Baldwin wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. "The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me."

Baldwin said working with Allen on Blue Jasmine, To Rome with Love, and Alice were "one of the privileges of my career."

When asked for additional information, a publicist for Baldwin told BuzzFeed News "no comment."

When a Twitter user said they agreed with Baldwin's take, calling the director's work genius, the actor said Allen's talent "had nothing to do with it."

On Monday, Timothée Chalamet joined actors Greta Gerwig, Rebecca Hall, Mira Sorvino, Ellen Page, and more who have changed their views on collaborating with Allen.

"I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve," Chalamet said in a statement.

The actor said he would donate the salary from his as yet-to-be-released Allen film, titled A Rainy Day in New York, to Time's Up, the LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN.

Fans are calling on Selena Gomez, who also worked on A Rainy Day in New York, to explain why she worked with Allen.

Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, recently said on Tuesday that she advised her daughter not to work with Allen, but "it didn't click."

"No one controls her," Gomez mother continued. "She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears."

In 2014, Allen again denied Farrow's allegations, saying she had been coached by her mother and his ex-partner, Mia Farrow, to accuse him.

"No one wants to discourage abuse victims from speaking out, but one must bear in mind that sometimes there are people who are falsely accused and that is also a terribly destructive thing," he wrote.

CORRECTION

Mandy Teefey's name was misspelled in a previous version of this post.

Michael Blackmon is an entertainment writer with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

