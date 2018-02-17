Gold Medal Or Not, Adam Rippon Has Won The Olympics

The first openly gay athlete to qualify for the US Winter Olympic squad had already claimed a bronze medal as part of the team event, but Saturday was his big chance to get a solo medal.

But when all was said and done, Rippon ended up finishing in 10th place overall. Yet he won something that's arguably worth more than any gold medal: the love and adoration of fans, old and new.

"I will watch Dancing With the Stars because of him," wrote writer Louis Virtel, seemingly speculating that Rippon would somehow wind up on the next season of the hit ABC show.

On Sunday, NBC announced that Rippon would stay on as a correspondent for the rest of the games. But the figure skater later appeared on the network to say he was "flattered" but had declined the offer in order to remain on the US Olympic team.

"You know I’m so flattered that NBC wanted me to be a correspondent, but I’d have to leave the Olympic team and leave the village," Rippon said Sunday. "It’s so important for me. I worked so hard to be on this Olympic team and my teammates and friends were there for me for my events and that meant so much for me that I feel I need to be there for them for their events as well."