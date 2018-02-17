 back to top
Adam Rippon Didn't Win The Gold, But People Are Still Very Much In Love With Him

Nothing but praise for America's most mesmerizing figure skater.

Michael Blackmon
Adam Rippon, aka America's Sweetheart, stunned audiences with a dazzling free skate performance at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang on Saturday.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

The first openly gay athlete to qualify for the US Winter Olympic squad had already claimed a bronze medal as part of the team event, but Saturday was his big chance to get a solo medal.

Robert Cianflone / Getty Images
His routine was mesmerizing.

Finish with a flourish. It's the @adaripp way. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/fmMl0C4Amf
NBC Olympics @NBCOlympics

Finish with a flourish. It's the @adaripp way. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/fmMl0C4Amf

But when all was said and done, Rippon ended up finishing in 10th place overall. Yet, he won something that's arguably worth more than any gold medal: the love and adoration of fans, old and new.

Harry How / Getty Images

Prior to the last night's free skate, Rippon had received well-wishes from THE Britney Spears: "Keep making us all smile at the Winter Olympics and good luck today."

Hey @Adaripp.... I just wanted let you know that I am a fan, I am not in denial, and that you are THE MOST FUN!! Ke… https://t.co/0JrATIxdrO
Britney Spears @britneyspears

Hey @Adaripp.... I just wanted let you know that I am a fan, I am not in denial, and that you are THE MOST FUN!! Ke… https://t.co/0JrATIxdrO

And that wasn't the only big-time celeb who gushed over Rippon. Sarah Paulson, of American Horror Story fame, said watching the Olympian perform on Saturday made her shed some tears. "Authenticity meeting athleticism and artistry — sublime."

Boy does watching Adam Rippon make me cry- authenticity meeting athleticism and artistry- SUBLIME
Sarah Paulson @MsSarahPaulson

Boy does watching Adam Rippon make me cry- authenticity meeting athleticism and artistry- SUBLIME

"You're #1 in our hearts, Adam," tweeted snowboarder and fellow gay US Olympian Gus Kenworthy. "So proud of you and inspired by you."

I don't fully understand figure skating judging so I can't really speculate on the scoring but @Adaripp's performan… https://t.co/S4Yp285PEx
Gus Kenworthy @guskenworthy

I don't fully understand figure skating judging so I can't really speculate on the scoring but @Adaripp's performan… https://t.co/S4Yp285PEx

"I will watch Dancing With the Stars because of him," wrote writer Louis Virtel, seemingly speculating that Rippon would somehow wind up on the next season of the hit ABC show.

I'm crying for two reasons: 1) Adam Rippon was amazing. 2) I will watch Dancing With The Stars because of him.
Louis Virtel @louisvirtel

I'm crying for two reasons: 1) Adam Rippon was amazing. 2) I will watch Dancing With The Stars because of him.

Rippon, a Pennsylvania native, also got a shout-out from Senator Bob Casey. "Your infectious spirit and positive attitude have been an inspiration," he said on Twitter.

.@Adaripp your infectious spirit and positive attitude have been an inspiration- Pennsylvania is proud of you! #Olympics
Senator Bob Casey @SenBobCasey

.@Adaripp your infectious spirit and positive attitude have been an inspiration- Pennsylvania is proud of you! #Olympics

And Leslie Jones, SNL cast member and prolific Olympic commentator, gave him an enthusiastic "Good job!!"

Good job!! @NBCOlympics @Olympics
Leslie Jones 🦋 @Lesdoggg

Good job!! @NBCOlympics @Olympics

Rippon's fellow US ice skaters, Nathan Chen and Vincent Zhou, both looked on in support of their teammate as he performed.

two chinese-american sons supporting their gay dad adam rippon
jardin🍯 @michaeljardins

two chinese-american sons supporting their gay dad adam rippon

Chen wowed people during his own performance, completing a record number of quads.

"Nathan Chen is still the quad king!" This is history. @nathanwchen with SIX quads in his men's free skate progra… https://t.co/NOcBiNBkeQ
NBC Olympics @NBCOlympics

"Nathan Chen is still the quad king!" This is history. @nathanwchen with SIX quads in his men's free skate progra… https://t.co/NOcBiNBkeQ

Chen ultimately finished 5th, and Zhou 6th.

But it was Rippon's performance that was especially moving for the LGBT community. There were even Pride Flags on display in the Olympic arena.

Pride flags - one held by @guskenworthy - were unfurled as an emotional Adam Rippon salutes the crowd. Beautiful sk… https://t.co/g1rG9eUsV4
Nick McCarvel @NickMcCarvel

Pride flags - one held by @guskenworthy - were unfurled as an emotional Adam Rippon salutes the crowd. Beautiful sk… https://t.co/g1rG9eUsV4

People were pretty proud of him, especially considering the figure skater suffered a broken foot last year.

I am so proud. @Adaripp was injured in a boot this time last year. He came out tonight and showed everyone hard wor… https://t.co/ScaSyTliQE
Ashley Wagner @AshWagner2010

I am so proud. @Adaripp was injured in a boot this time last year. He came out tonight and showed everyone hard wor… https://t.co/ScaSyTliQE

In short, Rippon may not have placed last night, but he's stll the true winner of the Olympics, at least in our hearts.

Adam Rippon will not medal, but it's safe to say he's the winner of the Olympics
Logan Rhoades @LoganRhoades

Adam Rippon will not medal, but it's safe to say he's the winner of the Olympics

Congrats!!

Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

Michael Blackmon is an entertainment writer with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

