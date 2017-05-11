Courtesy of Colleen and Suzanne Dengel

"It was so long ago that sometimes we forget that we were in it," Suzanne said. "It’s such a great movie and we felt so honored at the time and we still feel so honored just to have shared the screen with so many amazing people. It’s such an iconic movie and we had no idea that it was going to be what it was."

"When we look back and think when we actually got the part, we literally had no idea what we were doing," Colleen said, before playfully coming down on her own performance. "If my part was cut out, that would be my favorite movie."