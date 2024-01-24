Tipping culture can get toxic, as people have varying opinions on what amount of money is and IS NOT appropriate to leave a server who has gone through the effort of providing quality service.
Well, that's the debate that has been sparked by a woman who decided to leave a generous tip for her server, but later revoked it and left $4 after the server falsely accused her of trying to dine and dash.
"My husband (31M) and I (30F) do fairly well for ourselves. Not well enough that we have no financial burdens, but well enough that we can enjoy nice things and like to help others when we can. One way I like to do this is leaving a large cash tip when a server does particularly well or is someone we really connect with."
"I decided to leave $200 cash for our $46 bill. I left cash on the table after the check came and, not needing change, we got up and left. Our server ran us down at the door and somewhat angrily demanded we must pay and we couldn't just run out on the bill."
"I asked her if she had looked at the table and she said she hadn't. I walked back to our table with her, took the $200 and replaced it with $50. Enough to cover the bill and leave a small tip."
"I told her I would have appreciated it if she would have glanced at the table first or approached us with a question instead of assuming we were running out on the bill. She seemed embarrassed and we parted ways."
"My husband says I'm totally being the asshole because I could (even should) have just left the $200. I don't think I'm the asshole because I think she could have handled the whole situation better and I don't appreciate being called a thief."
"For clarification, when she rushed us at the door, she walked right past a chest high partition wall where you, very clearly, could see our table and that cash was left."
Users are split on this situation, with one writing: "Not the asshole. I agree with you 100%."
Agreeing, another user said they would've gone even farther and left no tip at all:
"Server assumed the worst of her table so she gets a shit tip. I never do Karen shit, but I would have gone even further and walked her to the table and showed her the $200 in cash, and then gone to the front and paid exactly the bill and taken the $4 and walked out leaving no tip. In this scenario, being a Karen was valid as you were beyond generous to begin with."
—speedyrabbitt777