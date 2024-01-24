Skip To Content
This Woman Changed Her Server's Tip From $154 To $4 After She Was Falsely Accused Of Walking Out On The Bill

"I told her I would have appreciated it if she would've glanced at the table first or approached us with a question instead of assuming we were running out on the bill."

Michaela Bramwell
by Michaela Bramwell

BuzzFeed Staff

Tipping culture can get toxic, as people have varying opinions on what amount of money is and IS NOT appropriate to leave a server who has gone through the effort of providing quality service.

server holding a pot of coffee and smiling
Showtime / Via giphy.com

Well, that's the debate that has been sparked by a woman who decided to leave a generous tip for her server, but later revoked it and left $4 after the server falsely accused her of trying to dine and dash.

check with cash and coin tip
studiocasper / Getty Images

Here's the story in u/OttoBonz own words:

"My husband (31M) and I (30F) do fairly well for ourselves. Not well enough that we have no financial burdens, but well enough that we can enjoy nice things and like to help others when we can. One way I like to do this is leaving a large cash tip when a server does particularly well or is someone we really connect with."

waitress taking a couple&#x27;s order
andresr / Getty Images

"Last night, we went to one of our spots and were served by a nice young lady I'm guessing in her early 20s."

"I decided to leave $200 cash for our $46 bill. I left cash on the table after the check came and, not needing change, we got up and left. Our server ran us down at the door and somewhat angrily demanded we must pay and we couldn't just run out on the bill."

"I asked her if she had looked at the table and she said she hadn't. I walked back to our table with her, took the $200 and replaced it with $50. Enough to cover the bill and leave a small tip."

waitress angrily looking at a small tip
SDI Productions / Getty Images

"I told her I would have appreciated it if she would have glanced at the table first or approached us with a question instead of assuming we were running out on the bill. She seemed embarrassed and we parted ways."

"My husband says I'm totally being the asshole because I could (even should) have just left the $200. I don't think I'm the asshole because I think she could have handled the whole situation better and I don't appreciate being called a thief."

"For clarification, when she rushed us at the door, she walked right past a chest high partition wall where you, very clearly, could see our table and that cash was left."

Users are split on this situation, with one writing: "Not the asshole. I agree with you 100%."

cash tip
michaldziki / Getty Images

"There were multiple ways the server could have approached the situation that didn't start with step 1: accuse the customer of thievery. Your server just received a $150 lesson in how not to deal with customers. Hopefully it will serve her well in the future."
—superflex

Agreeing, another user said they would've gone even farther and left no tip at all:

"Server assumed the worst of her table so she gets a shit tip. I never do Karen shit, but I would have gone even further and walked her to the table and showed her the $200 in cash, and then gone to the front and paid exactly the bill and taken the $4 and walked out leaving no tip. In this scenario, being a Karen was valid as you were beyond generous to begin with."
—speedyrabbitt777

This user felt that the customer was being the asshole to the waitress:

customers arguing with a young waitress
fizkes / Getty Images

"You're the asshole for making someone feel shitty about a low paying job. The restaurant may take non payment out of her paycheck. I bet if you waited long enough she would've given you $4 to shove it where the sun don’t shine. Did you ever make a mistake? Instead of seeing this person's human error. Probably like always, you made it about yourself and your reputation."
—Intimacy4u

Another user defended the waiter, writing: "She's probably just been burned before and caught crap from the manager. This is my guess from working crappy restaurant jobs for years."

—Infamous-Potato-5310

What do you think about this situation? Let us know in the comments below.