This 26-Year-Old Woman Dumped Her Boyfriend Mid-Trip After He Insulted Her Looks — Now, His Family Is Demanding She Pay For His Flight Home

"The tipping point came when we were at a restaurant, and he started telling me about how much better I'd look if I wore some more makeup and maybe showed a bit more skin. I decided to switch up the scenario and told him that if I'm expected to look better, then he needs to lose some weight and maybe work on getting ahead of his hereditary male pattern baldness, courtesy of his father."

"After this, he had a loud outburst, essentially berating me for not looking as attractive as the women around us. I was crushed. Here I was, trying to enjoy a vacation with someone I cared about, only to be publicly humiliated for not fitting some superficial standard of beauty."

