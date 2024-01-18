Writing a will can be a bit depressing, but it's usually advised if you intend to leave assets to loved ones. Well, some people go wayyyyy beyond the typical trust fund, and leave some bizarre requests.
So I'm asking the BuzzFeed Community to share the most shocking thing they've ever read in someone's will.
Maybe, someone asked for charitable donations to be made in their cats' names:
Or maybe, the person who died wrote that they wanted their body stuffed and left on their family's couch forever:
Maybe, the will writer was petty and left their family member exactly $1 as revenge:
I want to know what shocking thing you've read in someone's will. If you'd like to remain anonymous, just fill out this Google form and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.