I Need A Real Answer To This Debate: Ladies, What Do You Think Is The Girl Version Of The Roman Empire?

Mine is definitely Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance.

Michaela Bramwell
by Michaela Bramwell

BuzzFeed Staff

The Roman Empire meme has taken the internet by storm, as thousands of men have admitted to thinking about the Roman Empire frequently in their everyday lives. Yes, this is extremely random, but it proves that the male mind is more connected than we think.

Now ladies, I want to know what you think the female version of the Roman Empire meme is. What do women universally think about as often as men think about the Roman Empire?

Is it the girlhood experience of replaying your most embarrassing moment over and over again in your head just to feel something?

Or could it be Taylor Swift's discography? I mean, she does break the internet with new music every month.

Could it be Tom Holland's iconic Lip Sync Battle performance where he did handstands in the rain and changed the course of pop culture history as we know it?

Ladies, I want to hear all of your thoughts! Tell me what you think women universally think about just as much as men think about the Roman Empire. If you'd like to remain anonymous, just fill out this form here. Also, if you agree with another user's comment, drop a like! Your response may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!