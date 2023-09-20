Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
Mine is definitely Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance.
the girl version of the roman empire is constantly thinking about that one thing that happened 7 years ago— trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) September 17, 2023
my roman empire is just taylor swift’s discography, there’s nothing I think about more— chanel (@blackpopgirl) September 18, 2023
the only “the girl version of the roman empire” that actually feels the most universal that i’ve seen is that it’s tom hollands performance of umbrella i think about that shit DAILY— sean 🍂 (@Lightsuplouis28) September 17, 2023