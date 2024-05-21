3. "I worked at the United Nations for a little bit, and the whole organization is crumbling over the weight of its own bureaucracy. In most agencies and the Secrétariat, senior staff tends to have amazing contracts with huge salaries and loads of benefits, and they tend to be much less academically and technically qualified than younger employees. Definitely not everyone, but a lot of people at the top are paid mostly to go to conferences or wine and dine diplomats but don't know how to use Excel or PowerPoint."

"Meanwhile, the organizations no longer have enough money to offer good contracts to junior employees, so they are stuck in unpaid internships and short-term contracts with no healthcare. The process of actually approving new hires can take half a year or longer. The result is that a lot of people with new perspectives and up-to-date degrees are getting burnt out and demoralized. At the same time, senior employees are more interested in protecting their own cushy careers than they are in upholding their mandates or serving the international community."

—Anonymous