People Who Vote Differently Than Their Partners Are Revealing How It's Affected Their Relationship, And Wow, It's Brutal

3. "I think that sometimes it can be a testament to how much people can change and grow. I live in the Midwest, where there's a high number of conservative Republicans. I grew up in a small town, and for the early part of my life, I would have classified myself as Republican. Then, I moved to a bigger town, went to a university, met new people, and experienced the world and other perspectives, and it slowly changed my mindset and voting alignment. Now I strongly identify as liberal, and while I don't agree with many conservative policies anymore, I can understand in some ways (not all) why small town, rural populations believe as they do. They truly have never experienced anything else, and expressing ideas outside of that would be hugely isolating."

"I met my now husband in 2018; he had just moved to my city from a small town. I was very passionate about politics and current events at the time, and when he mentioned that in 2016, he had voted for Trump, that was almost the end for me. But, he was very open at admitting he didn't have a long of strong reasons WHY he did it… he wasn't very politically involved or informed. It was mostly due to the constant one-sided propaganda he was subjected to back in his hometown. He got really curious about my views and knowledge, asked a ton of questions, and seemed really open-minded to learning about and talking about politics from a curious mindset, NOT from a closed mindset. He even challenged me and my viewpoints in new ways I didn't expect. Fast forward to today, and he definitely doesn't support Trump. But I'll admit he's not nearly as liberal-leaning as I am, and it has nothing to do with human rights. He is a full supporter of gay rights, Black Lives Matter, women's empowerment, and everything else that falls under basic human rights. He gets really curious and frustrated with politicians on both sides when it comes to fiscal and economic policies, and that's where his criticism of both sides lies."

—theuser102487