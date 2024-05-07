  • Add Yours badge

People Who've Worked In Politics, Tell Me A Behind-The-Scenes Secret The General Public Should Know

Is there a real-life Olivia Pope?

I learned that working in politics can get chaotic from binge-watching every Scandal season.

Those who have worked in the political world have undoubtedly learned some behind-the-scenes secrets.

So, I'm asking people in the BuzzFeed Community who've worked in politics: what is a behind-the-scenes secret you learned about your job that more people should know?

One Redditor wrote: "If your government is voting on something of importance to you, don't protest outside the day of the voting. They have pretty much already made up their minds."

—MyBrainIsMe

"My girlfriend has interned with a couple of legislators on the state level. Probably the most upsetting thing most people aren't aware of when it comes to the legislative process is how petty it is, at least at the state level."

"For example, there were many cases where a congressman would vote against legislation simply because the sponsor of the bill voted against their bill in the past. This meant that lots of good legislation died simply because a different bit of unrelated legislation was defeated earlier."
—dontreadtoogood

Maybe you've worked in the White House and discovered some oddly specific rules employees must follow.

