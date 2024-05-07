"My girlfriend has interned with a couple of legislators on the state level. Probably the most upsetting thing most people aren't aware of when it comes to the legislative process is how petty it is, at least at the state level."

"For example, there were many cases where a congressman would vote against legislation simply because the sponsor of the bill voted against their bill in the past. This meant that lots of good legislation died simply because a different bit of unrelated legislation was defeated earlier."

—dontreadtoogood