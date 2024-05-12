"I Can't Imagine Being A New Mom Now": Older Moms Are Sharing How Motherhood Has Changed In The Last 30 Years, And It's Eye-Opening

9.

"No one talked about postpartum anxiety. I didn't know the things I was doing (not sleeping so I could watch her, not letting other people watch her because they could not do it as well as I could, etc.) were actually my post-postpartum anxiety. My doctor told me how common it is now and how it wasn't talked about before. I talked to my own mom about it, and she had no idea what I was talking about. She said that everyone did stuff like that."