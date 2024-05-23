Older Adults Who Went To School In The '50s Revealed The "Normal" School Things That Used To Happen That Nobody Talks About

11. "In 7th and 8th grade at my middle school in Southern California, twice a year, my Spanish teacher organized a group of parent volunteers to drive their personal cars and take as many kids as would fit in the volunteer and teacher's cars down to Tijuana for the day."

"We parked on the US side and walked over as a group before splitting up into spontaneous groups, some with and some without a teacher or parent chaperone. Then, we would meet at a predetermined location for dinner before returning to the border and driving home. Between the 3-hour drive each way and the day in Tijuana, all told, we were gone from 6:30 a.m. to midnight."

—Anonymous