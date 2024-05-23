Skip To Content
    Older Adults Who Went To School In The '50s Revealed The "Normal" School Things That Used To Happen That Nobody Talks About

    "During my junior and senior years, my shop teacher would take me to the bar across the street for a beer every Tuesday."

    Michaela Bramwell
    by Michaela Bramwell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We recently published a post revealing the "normal" things that used to happen in school during the '70s, and we got some absolutely wild responses.

    So, we decided to keep this series going and ask older adults in the BuzzFeed Community who attended school in the '50s to share the "normal" things that used to happen during that decade — they did not hold back. Here are the responses that blew my mind:

    1. "Every Friday, a siren would sound for two minutes for the whole town. When school was in session, kindergarten through grade 12 had to 'duck and roll' under our desks. We were told we were preparing for nuclear war."

    —Anonymous 

    2. "In the '50s, we were lined up to take a polio shot. No parental permission was required. At a later date, we were given a small sugar cube with a liquid vaccine on it (I think it was called the Sabin vaccine; the first was the Salk vaccine) because the first one, supposedly, was not effective. Again, this was done without parental permission or involvement."

    A young boy receives a polio vaccine from a healthcare professional in a clinic setting
    Bettmann / Getty Images

    —Anonymous 

    3. "As a Pre-K/Kindergarten Director, I came across photos of classes at that school (for 4—and 5-year-olds) from the 1950s. In them, girls were seen standing on chairs, cooking at real stoves in Home economics, and boys were seen using real saws, hammers, and nails in a woodshop class."

    —Anonymous 

    4. "About a third of my class dropped out after 8th grade to get married and work the farm."

    —Anonymous 

    5. "In third grade, our class teacher had arranged for a 60-mile bus trip to a mental hospital for us to observe firsthand the patients and the mental illness they were experiencing."

    A police officer helps eight children board a school bus numbered 65. The bus driver is visible through the front window
    Dennis Hallinan / Getty Images

    "We walked the corridor of patients who were rocking back and forth, crying while patches of hair were missing from their heads, and listened to screams coming from behind locked doors. We were instructed not to show any fear if one of the patients reached out to touch our hair or arm. Afterward, we casually had a picnic lunch to finish up our 'special day.'"
    —Anonymous 

    6. "A reward in elementary school was to take the chalkboard erasers outside and clap them during class time."

    —Anonymous 

    7. "When I was in the 6th grade in 1956 at a school near Marietta, Georgia, we would bring our handguns to school after Christmas in our packs and show each other what we got for Christmas. I know the teacher knew what was happening, but no one said a word."

    —Anonymous 

    8. "In elementary school, I lived in a suburb of Chicago. One class trip was to the Chicago stockyards, where the children saw beef being slaughtered and prepared for market. My dad wouldn't let me go. He was afraid I would become a vegetarian."

    —Anonymous 

    9. "During my junior and senior years, my shop teacher would take me to the bar across the street for a beer every Tuesday."

    —Anonymous 

    10. "We wore dog tags with our contact information in case of nuclear war."

    —Anonymous 

    11. "In 7th and 8th grade at my middle school in Southern California, twice a year, my Spanish teacher organized a group of parent volunteers to drive their personal cars and take as many kids as would fit in the volunteer and teacher's cars down to Tijuana for the day."

    "We parked on the US side and walked over as a group before splitting up into spontaneous groups, some with and some without a teacher or parent chaperone. Then, we would meet at a predetermined location for dinner before returning to the border and driving home. Between the 3-hour drive each way and the day in Tijuana, all told, we were gone from 6:30 a.m. to midnight."
    —Anonymous 

    12. "1950s public elementary school — Bible reading to start the day, but Jewish kids didn’t participate."

    —Anonymous 

    13. "School dances were also attended by the parents, except for prom where square dances had local farmers as callers."

    People dance enthusiastically to live saxophone music at a crowded party
    Bettmann / Getty Images

    —Anonymous 

    14. "In the late '50s, while attending Catholic high school in Mississippi, my chemistry project was a small homemade whiskey still. After explaining how it worked, I handed out samples to smell and taste. I got an A."

    —Anonymous

    15. "In the '50s, in elementary school, we were permitted to leave the grounds for lunch. Some went home for lunch, and some went to one of the mom-and-pop confectionaries or drugstores for lunch."

    —Anonymous 

    16. "We didn't have access to lunch meat at the one faraway grocery store. So whoever could catch squirrels on their way to school would bring them to the cafeteria before class, and they would cook them up for us. It was a small, remote high school."

    —Anonymous 

    17. "In the '50s, and before air conditioning, the school would leave the doors open on each end of the building to allow a breeze to come through. I had a dog that would walk to school with me every day and was usually waiting for me when I got out. Once he found out where my class was and where I sat, he would frequently walk right into the classroom and sit by me. The teacher would ask me to escort the dog outside."

    —Anonymous 

    And finally...

    18. "My mom went to high school in the '50s, and she used to work the lunch hour at the town café and then go back to school after lunch."

    —Anonymous 

    Adults who went to school in the '90s— what "normal" things used to happen that are unheard of today? Let us know in the comments below, or use this Google form to remain anonymous.

    Note: Some responses have been edited for length/clarity. 