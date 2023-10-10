I'm Snickering At These 30 Stories Of Male Instacart Shoppers Getting Absolutely Everything Wrong

A TikTok user who goes by @lowmariam recently made a video detailing their experience having a male Instacart shopper get their groceries, saying: "One thing about a male Instacart worker, they will bring you everything that you did NOT ask for."
There were thousands of comments from customers who also received incredibly incorrect items, with one user writing: "Having a male Instacart shopper is like sending my husband to the grocery store, except I have to tip them."
Let's take a look at some of the funniest experiences people shared:
1."I asked for 5 lbs of cherries and I got 5 bags of cherries. It was a $30 difference."
2."My broccoli and kale were raw dogging in the plastic grocery bag. Like why wouldn't you put it in the little bags in the produce section?"
3."One sent me a picture saying the item wasn't available. I circled the item in the same pic and sent it back."
4."Tried ordering an extension cable and he asked me if wired earbuds were an okay substitute."
5."I asked for apples, there's no way that this man brought me a whole pack of bacon. I can't even eat bacon."
6."Last time I got an Instacart order by a man done, he left all the groceries sitting in a line in the hallway."
7."Cause why did I order deodorant and he said they ran out...of deodorant? There's not one left?"
8."I asked for lactose-free yogurt and he gave me extra fiber like noooo, I don't think you understand the problem."
9."Tell me why they were ok with swapping my loofah for a toothbrush?"
10."He substituted veggie burgers for chicken. He also lied and said he called and confirmed with me."
11."My friend once requested dry active yeast (for baking) and received yeast infection medication."
12."I once ordered a mirror and mans brought me back a 20lb bag of sugar."
13."They brought me a tub of strawberries that had a whole entire colony of mold growing on it."
14."I got raspberries as a substitute for ground beef."
15."I ordered a Red Bull & he sent me a picture saying they didn't have that flavor. I was like, 'It's right there, I see it,' and he still said 'No,' like huh?"
16."Once I had a man Instacarting and his MOTHER delivered my order to me. I couldn't believe my eyes."
17."I ordered period pads and he got me diapers instead like??"
18."I asked for a rotisserie chicken for dinner. I got a 12pk of UNCOOKED chicken legs!! I was livid!"
19."I had one tell me the store was out of bread, another substituted almond milk for a chocolate bar, a third looked for cupcakes in the bread aisle."
20."My mom ordered bananas and he gave her banana laffy taffy LMAOOOOO."
21."Brought me a sugar cookie candle instead of cookie mix."
22."I asked for toilet paper and they brought me $15 napkins."
23."I asked for cat food and he substituted with dog food."
24."I asked them if it was possible to choose my shopper by gender. I probably shouldn't have said that, but I was tired."
25."Mine substituted a heating pad for a thermometer."
26."I once had someone substitute my raspberry chocolate chip ice cream for f*cking fig newtons."
27."I ordered ice cream and got a tub of sour cream instead."
28."I asked for peaches, got a $17 fruit tray...that had nary a peach."
29."I ordered mascara one time and the guy cancelled after messaging me, 'this too hard' and a pic of all the options."
30.And finally, "I asked for nail glue and got wood glue instead."
Whew, that was a lot!