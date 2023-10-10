    I'm Snickering At These 30 Stories Of Male Instacart Shoppers Getting Absolutely Everything Wrong

    Michaela Bramwell
    by Michaela Bramwell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    TikTok user who goes by @lowmariam recently made a video detailing their experience having a male Instacart shopper get their groceries, saying: "One thing about a male Instacart worker, they will bring you everything that you did NOT ask for."

    @lowmariam via TikTok
    There were thousands of comments from customers who also received incredibly incorrect items, with one user writing: "Having a male Instacart shopper is like sending my husband to the grocery store, except I have to tip them."

    Let's take a look at some of the funniest experiences people shared:

    1. "I asked for 5 lbs of cherries and I got 5 bags of cherries. It was a $30 difference."

    &quot;I asked for 5lbs of cherries and I got 5 bags of cherries. It was a $30 difference.&quot;
    @philosufi

    2. "My broccoli and kale were raw dogging in the plastic grocery bag. Like why wouldn't you put it in the little bags in the produce section?"

    &quot;My broccoli and kale were raw dogging in the plastic grocery bag. Like why wouldn&#x27;t you put it in the little bags in the produce section?
    @ltheskngrl

    3. "One sent me a picture saying the item wasn't available. I circled the item in the same pic and sent it back."

    &quot;One sent me a picture saying the item wasn&#x27;t available. I circled the item in the same pic and sent it back
    @_lialux_

    4. "Tried ordering an extension cable and he asked me if wired earbuds were an okay substitute."

    &quot;Tried ordering an extension cable and he asked me if wired earbuds were an okay substitute.&quot;
    @moistmotherr

    5. "I asked for apples, there's no way that this man brought me a whole pack of bacon. I can't even eat bacon."

    &quot;I asked for apples, there&#x27;s no way that this man brought me a whole pack of bacon. I can&#x27;t even eat bacon.&quot;
    @fuqboi98
    6. "Last time I got an Instacart order by a man done, he left all the groceries sitting in a line in the hallway."

    &quot;Last time I got an Instacart order by a man done, he left all the groceries sitting in a line in the hallway.&quot;
    @applepeachworm

    7. "Cause why did I order deodorant and he said they ran out...of deodorant? There's not one left?"

    &quot;Cause why did I order deodorant and he said they ran out...of deodorant? There&#x27;s not one left?&quot;
    @raynekennedyy

    8. "I asked for lactose-free yogurt and he gave me extra fiber like noooo, I don't think you understand the problem."

    &quot;I asked for lactose-free yogurt and he gave me extra fiber like no, I don&#x27;t think you understand the problem.&quot;
    @nicoledoesbalayge

    9. "Tell me why they were ok with swapping my loofah for a toothbrush?"

    &quot;Tell me why they were ok with swapping my loofah for a toothbrush?&quot;
    @saminsays

    10. "He substituted veggie burgers for chicken. He also lied and said he called and confirmed with me."

    &quot;He substituted veggie burgers for chicken. He also lied and said he called and confirmed with me.&quot;
    @rainbowslushie_

    11. "My friend once requested dry active yeast (for baking) and received yeast infection medication."

    &quot;My friend once requested dry active yeast (for baking) and received yeast infection medication.&quot;
    @kikicanada0
    12. "I once ordered a mirror and mans brought me back a 20lb bag of sugar."

    &quot;I once ordered a mirror and mans brought me back a 20lb bag of sugar.&quot;
    @imastar

    13. "They brought me a tub of strawberries that had a whole entire colony of mold growing on it."

    &quot;They brought me a tub of strawberries that had a whole entire colony of mold growing on it.&quot;
    @gothloser420

    14. "I got raspberries as a substitute for ground beef."

    &quot;I got raspberries as a substitute for ground beef.&quot;
    @e.dabrat

    15. "I ordered a Red Bull & he sent me a picture saying they didn't have that flavor. I was like, 'It's right there, I see it,' and he still said 'No,' like huh?"

    &quot;I ordered a Red Bull &amp;amp; he sent me a picture saying they didn&#x27;t have that flavor. I was like, &#x27;It&#x27;s right there, I see it,&#x27; and he still said &#x27;No,&#x27; like huh?&quot;
    @whitney

    16. "Once I had a man Instacarting and his MOTHER delivered my order to me. I couldn't believe my eyes."

    &quot;Once I had a man Instacarting and his MOTHER delivered my order to me. I couldn&#x27;t believe my eyes.&quot;
    @m
    17. "I ordered period pads and he got me diapers instead like??"

    &quot;I ordered period pads and he got me diapers instead like??&quot;
    @sln3.wrs

    18. "I asked for a rotisserie chicken for dinner. I got a 12pk of UNCOOKED chicken legs!! I was livid!"

    &quot;I asked for a rotisserie chicken for dinner. I got a 12pk of uncooked chicken legs!! I was livid!&quot;
    @gigi_rn_1980

    19. "I had one tell me the store was out of bread, another substituted almond milk for a chocolate bar, a third looked for cupcakes in the bread aisle."

    &quot;I had one tell me the store was out of bread, another substituted almond milk for a chocolate bar, a third looked for cupcakes in the bread aisle.&quot;
    @joanosnark

    20. "My mom ordered bananas and he gave her banana laffy taffy LMAOOOOO."

    &quot;My mom ordered bananas and he gave her banana laffy taffy LMAOOOOO
    @_babyskoda

    21. "Brought me a sugar cookie candle instead of cookie mix."

    &quot;Brought me a sugar cookie candle instead of cookie mix.&quot;
    @thealexandradiares

    22. "I asked for toilet paper and they brought me $15 napkins."

    &quot;I asked for toilet paper and they brought me $15 napkins.&quot;
    @bohochackies

    23. "I asked for cat food and he substituted with dog food."

    &quot;I asked for cat food and he substituted with dog food.&quot;
    @mar2
    24. "I asked them if it was possible to choose my shopper by gender. I probably shouldn't have said that, but I was tired."

    &quot;I asked them if it was possible to choose my shopper by gender. I probably shouldn&#x27;t have said that but I was tired
    @PrettyReal876ix

    25. "Mine substituted a heating pad for a thermometer."

    &quot;Mine substituted a heating pad for a thermometer.&quot;
    @fluffiecookies

    26. "I once had someone substitute my raspberry chocolate chip ice cream for f*cking fig newtons."

    &quot;I once had someone substitute my raspberry chocolate chip ice cream for fucking fig newtons.&quot;
    @soupcatlez

    27. "I ordered ice cream and got a tub of sour cream instead."

    &quot;I ordered ice cream and got a tub of sour cream instead.&quot;
    @Musicbyarii

    28. "I asked for peaches, got a $17 fruit tray...that had nary a peach."

    &quot;I asked for peaches, got a $17 fruit tray...that had nary a peach.&quot;
    @jjhairqueen2

    29. "I ordered mascara one time and the guy cancelled after messaging me, 'this too hard' and a pic of all the options."

    &quot;I ordered mascara one time and the guy cancelled after messaging me, &#x27;this too hard&#x27; and a pic of all the options.&quot;
    @graytabby
    30. And finally, "I asked for nail glue and got wood glue instead."

    &quot;I asked for nail glue and got wood glue instead.&quot;
    @_who.tf.is.kim

    Whew, that was a lot! If you've had a similar experience, please share in the comments below for all of us to enjoy!