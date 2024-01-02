22 Of The Most Hilarious, Wild, And Perfect Black Twitter Tweets To Start The New Year
Happy 2024 everyone! It's a brand new year, and that means we're back to business, rounding up the funniest weekly tweets from Black Twitter just for you. So, let's get into it:
1.
All my life I had to 1, 2 step. pic.twitter.com/qdtyfn7VJY— Skinny Legend (@sta_schemin) December 26, 2023
2.
JayZ In Formation https://t.co/JAgrEcCw79— Urethra Franklin III (@SpideRhon) December 24, 2023
3.
Celie & Shug if I directed The Color Purple: pic.twitter.com/2z0M1Jc8S2— spiritual playboy. (@NicsGroove) December 28, 2023
4.
This little Black girl in the store wanted a poster and her dad was like “next time.” She was like “it’s not gonna be there.” He was like “it’ll be there!” She went and picked it up and said “it’s best if we just get it now. Do you understand what I’m saying?”— Mo 🌹 (@flwrchldtweets) December 22, 2023
He bought it 😭 pic.twitter.com/XdYWnVTonF
5.
Bitch that’s a Bloody Mary….. J BLIDGE https://t.co/NrkssI6ldW— 𝖒𝖔𝖚𝖈𝖍𝖊 (@KCARMOUCHE) January 1, 2024
6.
Why did this 2 year old just come up to me and say “excuse me sir but do you happen to be blasian?” And after I told her yes she said “I could just tell lol. Have a great day beautiful”— eli(♡) (@FLOMlLLI) December 18, 2023
7.
8.
nothing piss me off more than waking up & my bonnet not on my head 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— marieᥫ᭡ (@imkaay) December 26, 2023
9.
Grandmothers seeing women not fix their man a plate pic.twitter.com/nOYZSsnvYW— Austine (@theereal_one) December 25, 2023
10.
https://t.co/BC05Upb3DY pic.twitter.com/fGR5amlsyG— johnny-goLucky 🇧🇧 (@RobbYGunnZ) December 25, 2023
11.
The way they just put all black people in one district in the Hunger Games gone send me always. 😭— 𝒩𝑜𝓉𝓉𝓎 🧚🏾 (@nottydesignss) January 1, 2024
12.
lebron birthday comin up, might put sum on da grill— slim reaper (@ten654179) December 26, 2023
13.
just remembered the lady in my screening of the color purple who loudly said “that’s not what this movie is about!” during the kissing scene and the other person who shouted “it’s in the book!”— ashley ray (@theashleyray) December 30, 2023
14.
The Jennifer Hudson of alarm clocks. https://t.co/m6LWpqs4YE— Sheree’s Stolen Joggers (@richyrich323) December 20, 2023
15.
pick up & kill it & kill it & kill it https://t.co/JZaR56slvE— loser🙄 (@lemuniij) December 20, 2023
16.
Julius took a picture of what was inside the fridge so they didn't waste energy looking thru the fridge https://t.co/7V9QD8jHFJ— Dox🦂 (🦅11-4) (@DoxBrando25) December 28, 2023
17.
If i send you this all you got to do is dream pic.twitter.com/pE7dzg1YBE— Dorothea Garibaldi (@aijuswanafilm) December 24, 2023
18.
white people ateeee with “newsflash buddy!” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— head supervillain in charge🧞♀️❤️🔥 (@rayawyd) January 1, 2024
19.
What you think Fantasia, Ciara, Halle, and H.E.R. was in there for? 😩 https://t.co/vtiJXbgmPA— #LTB (@_shawtyriri) December 26, 2023
20.
That mf Rudolph probably blasting dreams and nightmares by meek mill rn https://t.co/F1bA4HRgLA— East (@eastmusic__) December 25, 2023
21.
Christmas in 5 days & only thing i done rapped is Nicki Minaj album 😂😂😂— BeeWiccans⚜️ (@BeeXposed_inc) December 20, 2023
22.
Not you, Scarlett Johansson! https://t.co/M2oLLtRsZy pic.twitter.com/nYQFiK1HFS— BURN IT ALL FOR MONICA RAMBEAU | WNCel⚔️ (@haniimhome) December 18, 2023