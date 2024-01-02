Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    22 Of The Most Hilarious, Wild, And Perfect Black Twitter Tweets To Start The New Year

    "Why did this 2-year-old just come up to me and say 'Excuse me sir, but do you happen to be Blasian?' And after I told her yes she said, 'I could just tell lol. Have a great day beautiful.'"

    Michaela Bramwell
    by Michaela Bramwell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Happy 2024 everyone! It's a brand new year, and that means we're back to business, rounding up the funniest weekly tweets from Black Twitter just for you. So, let's get into it:

    Megan thee Stallion
    Harper's BAZAAR / Via giphy.com

    1.

    Warner Bros / @sta_schemin

    2.

    @HardestFitPics / @SpideRhon

    3.

    CBS / @NicsGroove

    4.

    Lifetime / @flwrchldtweets / Via giphy.com

    5.

    @superrchar / @KCARMOUCHE

    6.

    @FLOMILLI

    7.

    caption &quot;Who taught my white mom this&quot; with screenshot of imessage that says &quot;I need to talk about code switching with you. Sorry wit chu.&quot;
    @UsingCigarettes / Via Twitter: @UsingCigarettes

    8.

    @imkaay

    9.

    ESPN / @theereal_one

    10.

    @RozayMic / WE TV

    11.

    @nottydesignss

    12.

    @ten654179

    13.

    @theashleyray

    14.

    @richyrich323 / @decentchandan

    15.

    @manithuggin / @lemuniij

    16.

    @plschokeholdme / @DoxBrando25

    17.

    Paramount+ / @aijuswanafilm

    18.

    @rayawyd

    19.

    @xoxomimiiiiii / @_shawtyriri

    20.

    @sexwithuruncle / @eastmusic__

    21.

    @BeeXposed_inc

    22.

    BRAVO / @WrittenByHanna / @haniimhome

    Thanks for joining me in this week's Black Twitter recap! We've got plenty of these posts here. Let us know which tweet was your favorite this week, and don’t forget to follow these users for a 10/10 feed!