    "Drake Is 37 Now, It's Time For Jazz," And 23 Other Hysterical Gems From Black Twitter This Week

    "I was pushing my baby out and I asked the doctor, 'Does he have hair, can you see hair?' Man, that lady gone say, 'Yea, we see a lot of hair, just not his.'"

    Michaela Bramwell
    by Michaela Bramwell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you're not on Black Twitter, you're 100% missing out on the funniest side of the internet. So, we're back with the latest roundup of the most hilarious, creative, and out-of-pocket Black tweets from this week. So, let's get into the laughs:

    Reality star New York laughing while holding a glass champagne
    VH1 / Via giphy.com

    1.

    @winnieharlow via TikTok / @soleil_sama / Via tiktok.com

    2.

    @BienSur_JeTaime

    3.

    @_KimChanel_ / @GlennWxsh

    4.

    @niccoyat

    5.

    @damndarch

    6.

    @1ODAA

    7.

    @iluvymaria

    8.

    @ihysisi / @danny.luvxoxo via TikTok / Via tiktok.com

    9.

    @YOURESODEAD

    10.

    BRAVO / @b0mbchell_

    11.

    E! News / @PirateCoop / Via youtube.com

    12.

    Nickelodeon / @_sinycal

    13.

    @BandManPatt

    14.

    @BDTRELILBROTHER

    15.

    RCA / @therobmilton / Via youtube.com

    16.

    Disney / @Ahziiii  / @TEXASTITTIE

    17.

    @instablog9ja / @DanishOpinions

    18.

    @ItsLovelyLaveau / @therobmilton

    19.

    @JJayLani / @Druski / Via tiktok.com

    20.

    The Breakfast Club / @justxhenry / Via youtube.com

    21.

    Hot Ones / @invis4yo / Via youtube.com

    22.

    @morgann_xoxo

    23.

    @upblissed

    24.

    HBO / @ItsLaDarrion

    Thanks for joining me in this week's Black Twitter recap! We've got plenty of these posts here. Let us know which tweet was your favorite this week, and don’t forget to follow these users for a 10/10 feed!