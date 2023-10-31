"Drake Is 37 Now, It's Time For Jazz," And 23 Other Hysterical Gems From Black Twitter This Week
"I was pushing my baby out and I asked the doctor, 'Does he have hair, can you see hair?' Man, that lady gone say, 'Yea, we see a lot of hair, just not his.'"
If you're not on Black Twitter, you're 100% missing out on the funniest side of the internet. So, we're back with the latest roundup of the most hilarious, creative, and out-of-pocket Black tweets from this week. So, let's get into the laughs:
1.
Winnie Harlow’s Halloween— Spooky Sol 🎃 (@soleil_sama) October 30, 2023
costume 😂 >>>>> pic.twitter.com/d9Lqc2OUKe
2.
Black Celebs: *In legal trouble*— Simply TC 💚💛🖤💙 (@BienSur_JeTaime) October 24, 2023
Black Twitter: pic.twitter.com/GjXkDJDpOW
3.
This what ludacris videos used to be like https://t.co/UshJe75X7A— Glenn (@GlennWxsh) October 28, 2023
4.
I AM NEVER HAVING MY MOM OVER MY HOUSE AGAIN! WHY WAS SHE USING MY $100 EYE CREAM AS AN EDGE CONTROL!! OH MY GOSHHHH. pic.twitter.com/EbkBTEhRSM— niccoya ⭐️ (@niccoyat) October 29, 2023
5.
i was pushing my baby out and i asked th doctor like “do he have hair, can you see hair” mannn that lady gone say “yea we see a lot of hair just not his” 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 now THAT was embarrassing 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭💀— lilbitdarch🥺 (@damndarch) October 25, 2023
7.
update: i got fired https://t.co/57ACARNQg7— maria maria💋 (@iluvymaria) October 27, 2023
8.
White male teachers after pointing out my new hairstyle pic.twitter.com/kB7HcIG4UP— this aint phaedra (@ihysisi) October 28, 2023
9.
it's crazy how people consider chicken little one of disneys worst movies but i don't think i've ever heard any black person say they don't like it— ✰ (@YOURESODEAD) October 24, 2023
10.
“Keith Lee might’ve not gotten a table but my hits are STILL seated on the charts.” pic.twitter.com/5Bbzi92Ls5— Chellz, the Creator (@b0mbchell_) October 31, 2023
11.
“Wait is 1 hour and 30 mins”— Chris Cooper (@PirateCoop) October 30, 2023
*Keith Lee walks in*
Restaurant Staff:pic.twitter.com/axAXnZAt8m
12.
now we just need a keith lee for hair stylists. lets get to the ROOT! pic.twitter.com/fTkkZIOAM8— sinycal (@_sinycal) October 30, 2023
13.
Never eat edibles and watch Law & Order. I thought I was the damn suspect 😭😭😭— TaxFree💸🐐 (@BandManPatt) October 27, 2023
14.
My cousin just called me and asked should his clothing line be called scam likely or scam dept every day I ask myself are these the black lives that matter— Raymonte (@BDTRELILBROTHER) October 28, 2023
15.
- Keith Lee is tipping how much?! pic.twitter.com/vJXmuivbJm— Rob Milton (@therobmilton) October 28, 2023
16.
I’m glad Monty got custody, she turned out good https://t.co/a3bSOH876B— ★ ★ (@Ahziiii) October 26, 2023
17.
All her life she been thinking about opps https://t.co/axyHSU7fc4— ⚓️🇩🇰🇵🇸 (@DanishOpinions) October 26, 2023
18.
- picked up Kirk like a straw out the box. https://t.co/rH1jobnZH5— Rob Milton (@therobmilton) October 25, 2023
19.
How tight my budget is for the rest of the year pic.twitter.com/r6F2pE2vs5— Jelani (@JJayLani) October 24, 2023
20.
This is why Black women in STEM matters because baby she did the math and calculated that none of this makes sense. pic.twitter.com/cBBIXpM2hU— 𝐇𝐞𝐧𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐲𝐚𝐰 (@justxhenry) October 24, 2023
21.
me vibing at 4am then realising i gotta work tomorrow— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) October 28, 2023
pic.twitter.com/8aDneTdtnv
22.
Blueface gonna text Chrisean the day of the wedding like “This is your last chance before i walk down the aisle” 😂😂— ☀︎︎ (@morgann_xoxo) October 23, 2023
24.
Keith Lee to the Atlanta restaurant industry after saying “God is amazing”: pic.twitter.com/o3l0nLeAz3— LaDarrion Williams (@ItsLaDarrion) October 30, 2023