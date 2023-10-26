These 80 Hilarious Tweets From October Made Me Laugh So Hard I Choked On My Candy Corn
It's officially spooky season, bed bugs are overrunning Paris, the National Emergency Alert came early, Kevin McCarthy got booted as Speaker of The House, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift joined forces, Pete Davidson became a Swiftie meme, these celebrity wax statues need to be investigated, Britney Spears spilled all of the 2000s tea, and Troye Sivan in drag was iconic.
It's October, aka "Spooky Season," so you know I had to include some Halloween treats in this month's tweet roundup. A lot of chaos went down on the internet this month, so I've compiled a massive list of October's BEST tweets from BuzzFeed's weekly roundups of fails, funny tweets, and Black Twitter (plus a few of my personal favorites thrown in). So, grab your candy corn, and let's get into it!
1.
i lost the pumpkin carving contest which is insane pic.twitter.com/Qh28GsezLb— kenzi (@kenzianidiot) October 21, 2023
2.
Posting “wow super problematic” under everybody’s Halloween costume and then responding “I will not do the labor of educating you” when they ask for an explanation.— jr (@jamesearl23) October 4, 2023
3.
“hey the costume party got cancelled”— Luis Vercetti (@97Vercetti) October 25, 2023
me: pic.twitter.com/ipD7G2uayN
4.
Candy corn about to be gone so the big dawgs can step in. pic.twitter.com/n9BKbaj5gf— big papi (@ASHGotTheJugo) October 22, 2023
5.
how do I form meaningful friendships as an adult without enrolling in grad school or joining a cult— abby govindan (@abbygov) October 6, 2023
6.
they would run high school spirit day like the navy https://t.co/iehFmWf3Om— sivi (@ali_sivi) October 24, 2023
7.
Any non binary baddies I can give this to? pic.twitter.com/cIw3XWfUUh— i condemn jarlic (@mybadifarded) October 12, 2023
8.
him : I can hear you smiling through the phone— nai ☘️ (@naivsnai) October 7, 2023
me : boyyyyyyy no I’m not pic.twitter.com/2LKfY0lZkE
9.
I told my 12yr old she wasn't allowed to make pancakes without supervision. So I come back and she's making crepes.— MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) October 7, 2023
10.
Literally everyone is getting married pic.twitter.com/k3MOVXzY0I— Hanna Dickinson (@hansdickie) October 23, 2023
11.
Sorry wax museum but dat shit ain’t me!— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 23, 2023
You tried tho and I appreciate the effort.
12.
summit | noun | a conference of highest-level officials https://t.co/lFjI8LPn4W— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 12, 2023
13.
is this what the lady seen on the plane ???? pic.twitter.com/A7SvSfBrpd— barbiana ♓️ (@ashdaminajj910) October 8, 2023
14.
filling up the brita pitcher again pic.twitter.com/3CCIrVEUg4— italian stallion (@hotPONTIFEX) October 12, 2023
15.
Me reporting on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to my friends, family, and coworkers. pic.twitter.com/EMMhyQ1nsf— 🏹Hi Lea! 🏹 (@MadAmour13) October 15, 2023
16.
austin & ally’s new season just dropped pic.twitter.com/Aum6r7JypU— leon (@skyferrori) October 13, 2023
17.
ross lynch in troye sivan’s music video, call that austin and ALLY🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/EZa7e146w9— nat (@helenshvrs) October 11, 2023
18.
19.
who’s narrating the britney memoir? pic.twitter.com/Xbbwyyhul4— alex (@alex_abads) October 25, 2023
20.
This was so long ago he must have tapped those number buttons so many times to get the breakup text out. https://t.co/eVLThBZ5pN— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) October 19, 2023
21.
justin timberlake and jessica biel at brunch today: pic.twitter.com/aTpkDStMaC— Jesse Thee Slade 🥂 (@Jesse_bslade) October 17, 2023
22.
Ginuwine: hello, my name i-— b (@the_petshopboy) October 24, 2023
Justin Timberlake: pic.twitter.com/TyfXSZZhud
23.
nobody wants to work anymore 🙄 pic.twitter.com/8XYvrgPDPw— Max (@maxtmcc) October 3, 2023
24.
Imagine being voted out of office by someone who was just kicked out of beetle juice the musical for vaping and jacking off her date— Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) October 3, 2023
25.
what if we made everyone Speaker pic.twitter.com/RK9hAtfBWk— Washington Post TikTok Dad (@davejorgenson) October 25, 2023
26.
got a perfect picture of the eclipse this morning pic.twitter.com/ETh8rmN96E— jess 🍒 (@cherriesjesss) October 14, 2023
27.
Collegues : Lets go to Paris for our vacation— Taylor 𝕏 (@Themba_Taylor) October 1, 2023
Me : pic.twitter.com/lIuQvvWxty
28.
Boy roommate won’t let me throw his sweet potato away. I told him it scares me and he began talking about the beauty of “life forms” and “growth”. I quickly realized he’s actually attached to this thing. I’m tossing it on Sunday pic.twitter.com/haPDOURxfW— J (@yikingtons) October 6, 2023
29.
Me during a plot twist scene after forcing people to watch a movie pic.twitter.com/cfWxWOHZxu— Patty LaCerva 💌𓆦 (@minasdemon) October 22, 2023
30.
“The costume party is cancelled”— UGLY PRIMO ✨ (@uglyprimo) October 23, 2023
Me: pic.twitter.com/E2ok7Fidw4
31.
me and my 47 alarms pic.twitter.com/RMvftkOWzY— chase (@_chase_____) October 22, 2023
32.
Lol the way he opened the door to stop her lying and then immediately closed it. https://t.co/UTL58woEMN— Angela Rockford (@angie_goodwood) October 5, 2023
33.
Feeling cute. May move across the room later. pic.twitter.com/nYTvI0S2iN— National Park Service (@NatlParkService) October 19, 2023
34.
My friend’s cat got shaved at the vet and now she is looking like a game of exquisite corpse pic.twitter.com/BfgNkpe7A8— place where cat shouldn't be (@catshouldnt) October 17, 2023
35.
tom and jerry ass injury https://t.co/PCjhJLeXGf— Corn ✧⍣ (@upblissed) October 16, 2023
36.
Amtrak guy scanned my ticket and I said “how are you” and his response was “only 23 years until retirement”— rachel (@rachelmillman) October 11, 2023
37.
Tell him to spell Prestidigitation real quick so we sure he's yours. https://t.co/t2kAAbGZzi— The Godmother (@Kamogelo_MN) October 13, 2023
38.
y’all way too comfortable with taking pictures of strangers. https://t.co/oeAOlbwhFt— juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) October 19, 2023
40.
my dad & i cleaned out his closet & theres about 3 trash bags filled w vintage ralph lauren clothes all size XL so i said “damn, some white girl going to have a field day at the thrift store” so now he’s refusing to donate it bc he doesnt want a white girl to wear his clothes 😭— miklo’s mom (@lilfckedupbangs) October 16, 2023
41.
“Jada Pinkett Smith reveals in new interview that…”— Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) October 15, 2023
me: pic.twitter.com/R4HdGhHx9y
42.
Finished the (1) roll of toilet paper in my airbnb and asked the host where I could find extra and he said the supermarket pic.twitter.com/RH9a17nj1s— Corey Jacob (@coreytimes) October 4, 2023
43.
I’m at Texas Roadhouse and I got full off the bread and I didn’t order food yet will I get in trouble if I leave— Raymonte (@BDTRELILBROTHER) October 17, 2023