People Are Joking About The US Government's Emergency Alert Test, And This Is Why I Love The Internet
"Were we warned about the text alert constantly for days? Yes. did it still scare me so bad that I sneezed, shouted, and pissed my pants all at once in line at the Coffee Bean? I don’t have to answer that."
The US government recently tested its national emergency alert system by sending a short text message and a loud blaring noise to televisions and cellphones nationwide. Well, we all know the internet can't take anything seriously, so let's take a look at some of the hilarious online reactions to the emergency alert:
did y’all get this too pic.twitter.com/RDM1sc5ORw— Dan (@dannah__montana) October 4, 2023
the government after sending out the national alert two minutes early pic.twitter.com/1bhWDTiz8Y— jacks 🔮 (@sapphospearl) October 4, 2023
Hey, hopefully the alarm didn’t scare you. It definitely scared me, but nothing scared me more than losing you. Wish I could scream to the world just as loud as the alarm how much I love you. I know that was just a test but I am living in a real emergency without u. Miss you. pic.twitter.com/uk8ssYNan6— Edgar (@LifeOfEdgar) October 4, 2023
Wait WHAT??! pic.twitter.com/TkmoSlox0e— Justin Randall (@imjustinrandall) October 4, 2023
"america’s national emergency alert test is coming to your phone at 2:20 pm"— Jeffery Perkins (@JefferyxBball) October 4, 2023
my phone at 2:18 pm: pic.twitter.com/Wyu3gOcdye
got the national alert while listening to heart attack by demi lovato and couldn’t even hear it over her voice— jimmy (@jimmyoutsold) October 4, 2023
7. Emergency alert!
mfs who were listening to music after getting that emergency alert pic.twitter.com/6YtBQelQtV— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) October 4, 2023
No one:— McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 4, 2023
My phone on silent at 2:20 today: #EmergencyAlertSystem pic.twitter.com/Fds4chnfBZ
Need a man to moan into my ear like he’s the national alert system tbh— ♱ ✮₊˙♡♱ (@Guttergore1) October 4, 2023
This alert in my AirPods?? pic.twitter.com/5puBoBDeSL— Bri ✨ (@storymodebae) October 4, 2023
pray for everyone that was getting a haircut during that alarm— Corn ✧⍣ (@upblissed) October 4, 2023
I was hiding from the opps and the alert when off now I’m on the way to the hospital thank you America— 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’😵💫 (@OvOBrezzzy) October 4, 2023
Everyone coming to twitter after getting the emergency alert system notification #EmergencyAlertSystem pic.twitter.com/xKLJpRumMP— cesar (@jebaiting) October 4, 2023
oh no....the 5G emergency alert. its activated the zombie genes in the vaccine. help. braaaains. help oh god.. BRAAAAAAINSS— Philip DeFranco 👊🏻 (@PhillyD) October 4, 2023
that weak ass alarm, they hyped it like it was gonna sound like the beginning of that Beyoncé song— melv☆ (@melvsolar) October 4, 2023
Everyone at 2:20:— ᗪIᖇT 𖥞 ᙏᙅᘜIᖇT (@LakeShowHoeee) October 4, 2023
#EmergencyAlertSystem pic.twitter.com/I7r1bQdKfZ
were we warned about the text alert constantly for days? yes.— Eddy Burback (@eddyburback) October 4, 2023
did it still scare me so bad that i sneezed, shouted and pissed my pants all at once in line at the coffee bean? i don’t have to answer that.
the government official rn who pushed the emergency alert button two minutes early pic.twitter.com/i0BdHlQrdU— madison (@showmemarais) October 4, 2023
great. because of the beep. the human found the phone. i have been using to send these tweets— Thoughts of Dog (@dog_feelings) October 4, 2023