20 Black Twitter Tweets That Made Me Laugh So Hard This Week
December is in full swing, and I've rounded up the funniest Black Twitter tweets from the past week to celebrate. So, let's get right into the laughs:
1.
The panties off that cornbread https://t.co/hDwAmzaNCW— Santa Baby 🎄 (@straddleyomind) December 6, 2023
2.
My sistah scalp is ITCHING!!! https://t.co/wGjnDAe3V8— Next stop GAG CITY | save palestine 🇵🇸 (@cowboytitees) December 9, 2023
3.
Absolutely nobody:— 𝕯𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗚 🏴☠️ (@DonGhotti) December 8, 2023
Kids - “Daddy I’m supposed to take cupcakes to school this morning.” - just as you’re turning into their school: pic.twitter.com/BmADXHl8f0
4.
Black grannies when you choking on a fish bone— Political Scientist De’Sean (@deseanskii) December 4, 2023
“Swallow some bread” 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jghHkKZ47N
5.
I’m in The Bronx and went to the deli to get some coffee & asked for oat milk or almond milk. The Spanish lady said, “Mami this is the Bronx, we don’t do that here. Go to Manhattan & get your oat milk.” 😭😭😂😂— SK 🌹 (@SXNV_) December 8, 2023
6.
they already did pic.twitter.com/6hyLcvUF4e https://t.co/Q6if893NNF— bla(z)e (@workinonit) December 10, 2023
7.
I never understand Sza’s imagery. Like why are you holding a chicken wearing a 3XL jersey?— Sean Garrette (@seangarrette) December 11, 2023
8.
update 😂😂😂😭 https://t.co/TbTeMWATTb pic.twitter.com/8jzeaIDSGX— MARIE (@iaamraymariee) December 8, 2023
9.
Picture me dressed in black, they callin' me Miss Mary Mack 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Wm1zVDCOve— 💖 🅒🅗🅛🅞🅔 🅜🅞🅝🅘🅠🅤🅔 (@thatsso_chloe) December 10, 2023
10.
Nobody:— Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) December 8, 2023
Absolutely nobody at all:
LeBron before doing his step back: pic.twitter.com/wCLT3LcWw7
11.
Bron a billionaire and playing for that 500k like Zuri might not eat tonight. This what’s it’s all about— Sam ☘️🐐 (@S_Scott019) December 8, 2023
13.
One thing bout HBO… they’re going to try and make me care about a fictional wealthy white family 😭— Sylvia (@SylviaObell) December 11, 2023
14.
Neyo used to put his whole forehead and eyebrows in them fedoras pic.twitter.com/0AGcDs7tbu— faith (@faiththegemini) December 9, 2023
15.
Concert movies are so unserious sometimes… like why are you eating nachos while Beyoncé is singing dangerously in love😭🤣— Sav🐝🪩 (@SavHasAProblem) December 9, 2023
16.
Help.. wig or tape ins? I’m tryna get my hair done before I head to gag city.— ItGIRL (@AaliyahJay) December 6, 2023
17.
at the beauty supply store I just accept my total im not putting shit back— REDBONE (@shesredbone) December 9, 2023
18.
Why I just seen someone on IG warming up Thanksgiving food…. pic.twitter.com/vRp0HOYTlR— Ken™️✨ (@__ItsKen_) December 6, 2023
19.
my mom: who sold the house???— tyris ✰ (@TYRISPRINT) December 11, 2023
me at nicki minaj tour: pic.twitter.com/gjos3rlfQ2
20.
ambulances in gag city pic.twitter.com/q4UlpBiuen— 𝓐. (@antoniiomaraj) December 6, 2023