18 Hilarious Tweets That Will Make You Say, "I Love Black Twitter"
It's officially December, which means we've finally made it to the end of 2023.
For this week, I have some very funny Black twitter tweets to get you through. So, let's get right into it:
1.
THIS NOT RALPH LAUREN THIS RALPHNEM😫😭😭😭😭✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/FTTw3jigDW— Ley the prettiest 🪬🦋💚 (@thaadoll_lee) December 3, 2023
2.
I know this wig calls out to Anderson Paak like the green goblin mask https://t.co/xbIf0UAQjp— Reggae Banana (@holadamilola) December 2, 2023
3.
I’m weak af pic.twitter.com/BMMt7qgl0n— @Petty Pendergrass (@PettyPndergrass) November 28, 2023
4.
Atlanta Watching Houston Thrive W/ Keith Lee https://t.co/I3mgHztm24 pic.twitter.com/X73WJhG7Ed— Emily Thorne (@ItsDStreet) November 29, 2023
5.
I know a salmon would run away from black people if it had feet https://t.co/kojBHlRo2K— Squatter In The White House (@__StopBeingJoe) December 3, 2023
6.
Y’all I just called this restaurant and said I’m not supposed to be telling you this but Keith Lee is about to order from your restaurant 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I need my food to be MAGNIFICENT!— Raymonte (@BDTRELILBROTHER) December 2, 2023
7.
RIP ME OUT THE PLASTIC I BEEN ACTING BRAND NEW https://t.co/XEJ9llWNvG— SATAR’RA (@IamSatarra) December 3, 2023
8.
amazon wig reviews be funny asf🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ul8eUBGWTO— tylah te’marie ♡ (@tylahtemarie) November 29, 2023
9.
Put this woman in the silk press hall of fame https://t.co/UKtIel8TMX— Sundaye (@BrightLikeSunny) November 28, 2023
10.
he was funny as fuck 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/8ZbY4vdI6G pic.twitter.com/G4FFhfZJf0— mrs. glock (@mylovedes2) November 30, 2023
11.
tl sleep? Keith Lee put my cousin out of business with one of his reviews. i knew the food was nasty but nobody would care if i said it— . (@_dannyocean) November 30, 2023
12.
https://t.co/w6Ilw0D9KC pic.twitter.com/dX59FdRQl9— AssfatGPT (@morenitoricky) November 29, 2023
13.
Beyoncé’s new song: pic.twitter.com/CZELXs7xBR— Partna (Fan Account) (@onIychloexhalle) December 1, 2023
14.
Beyonce: I'M TIRED OF SINGING DIVA— Simply TC 💚💛🖤💙 (@BienSur_JeTaime) December 1, 2023
Blue: pic.twitter.com/sc2k7xPaEE
15.
I know Keith Lee’s wife be happy af eating all day with her man 😂— B (@annoerb_) November 29, 2023
16.
LMAO. Young Thug's lawyer is talking about the "Pushing P" record with Gunna and said P stands for 'positivity' 😭— tahisha | miixtapechiick.com (@miixtapechiick) November 28, 2023
17.
Uggs really don’t have no type of grip. I just slid under my car at gas station.— Resa (@TeresaAlexis_) November 29, 2023
18.
Uber will have you outside looking like a prostitute walking up to cars like 'are you Lovemore?' 😭😭😭— Sheldon Cameron (@sheldon_cameron) November 29, 2023