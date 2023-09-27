My Body Is Physically Sore From Laughing At These 85 Hilarious Tweets From September
The Roman Empire was apparently on everybody's mind, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce broke the internet, Kevin James finally got the respect he deserves, women created "boy math," the Mexican government was presented with fake alien corpses, Chris Evans got married, wine filled the streets of Portugal, Taylor Swift at the VMA's was iconic, and Burning Man was a disaster.
The month of September flew by like it had somewhere better to be! This was a funny time for the internet, so I've compiled a massive list of September's most hilarious tweets from BuzzFeed's weekly roundups of fails, funny tweets, and Black Twitter (plus a few of my personal favorites thrown in). Let's get into it!
how often does the Roman empire think of me 😔— kurtis conner (@kurtisconner) September 16, 2023
i saw this lamp post and it looked like a minion wearing a thong idk pic.twitter.com/6QZBZpaPrw— ✮ Enjoy The Ride ✮ (@almondmilkhunni) September 25, 2023
Me after hitting “no tip” and turning the tablet back around pic.twitter.com/3LzsiBlCRl— Josh Black (@SirJoshuaBlack) September 24, 2023
🚨| Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch! pic.twitter.com/rpAOP2HFtT— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 24, 2023
taylor swift at travis kelce game soon pic.twitter.com/uzSfNMIodf— ivy (mourning kendall roy) (@ohhhhherewego) September 24, 2023
I stopped by the thrift store down the street today and... pic.twitter.com/pH737GuPvH— Juliet Bennett Rylah (@JBRylah) September 25, 2023
She’s taking selfies—people are literally being murdered in her building and she’s taking selfies https://t.co/YkpLHiHmxk— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) September 11, 2023
“how often do you think about the roman empire?"— Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) September 15, 2023
str8 men: pic.twitter.com/pyrPAieiH1
bf didn't get the job pic.twitter.com/zV7N378Y9z— matt (@computer_gay) September 19, 2023
i was wondering why my alarm didn’t go off after a drunk night out 🤦🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/wpVzHESa4R— MK (@adoreanise) September 22, 2023
“u better not be a cunty pillar when i get there”— bigsock (@biggersocks) September 16, 2023
me: pic.twitter.com/7LnwnZtXpo
Me reading articles about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turners divorce. pic.twitter.com/WSJcwzlQls— Andrew (@andrewnucatola) September 21, 2023
Boy math is having a 70inch tv but no dining table— cali 🍒 (@hashtagcali_) September 26, 2023
me when my friend posts a screenshot of our text messages on their story so everyone can see how funny i am pic.twitter.com/2DAEDlU2o4— grace (@gracesftdt) September 24, 2023
oppenheimer did WHAT????!!! pic.twitter.com/D50WHykqCq— ܐܹܢܟܝܼ (@ankidouna) September 9, 2023
the girl version of the roman empire is constantly thinking about that one thing that happened 7 years ago— trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) September 17, 2023
My favorite Halloween merch is skeletons of things that have no bones. pic.twitter.com/woehfvggPe— Allison Carter (@AllisonLCarter) September 13, 2023
when my dentist gave me laughing gas for the first time i was so high i spent the appt thinking of how to impress her. the best i could come up with was asking her “do you see me as just a mouth and teeth or am i a person to you?” i was like this is so deep she’s gonna freak— sarah hagi (@KindaHagi) September 26, 2023
How your email finds me pic.twitter.com/kSgjKszVZY— Paul Anthony Jones (@paulanthjones) September 6, 2023
.@NYCMayor with the robocop, which cannot make the heart with the mayor because it has no arms pic.twitter.com/vuvkmslYwz— katie honan (@katie_honan) September 22, 2023
this would kill a pilgrim pic.twitter.com/oLXUFqbv2D— tyler (@tyler02020202) September 14, 2023
just tried the ice spice drink from dunkin… pic.twitter.com/JayRZu2DRV— jimmy (@jimmyoutsold) September 13, 2023
Boy math is only having 1 pot, pan, spoon, fork, cup and plate and asking her when she going to come cook for you.— Supernova Momma (@SupernovaMomma) September 26, 2023
i knew college was a joke when i told a professor i couldn’t afford a textbook and they told me to donate blood plasma so i could buy it— ✮ omoge ! ✮ (@mooninnscorpio) September 25, 2023
Aight next week https://t.co/wko8NWYjNe pic.twitter.com/BrQUmbb0LO— chlobuchar (@me_im_chloe) September 6, 2023
ALIEN SUPERSTAR pic.twitter.com/eZKV1bcHrA— cynthia’s voice box (@cynthiaspickle) September 14, 2023
Aliens shoulda made something shake a lil before now if they wanted some attention. We got a lot of things going on pic.twitter.com/ANj2QkPqMn— Get Her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) September 13, 2023
Maybe Olivia Rodrigo presale code is the friends we made along the way— uniinsight (@uniinsight_) September 21, 2023
the zooming in was crazyyyy ?!? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/asHtSvQNtl— ًً (@girlsonfillm) September 22, 2023