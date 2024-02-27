Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

72 Hilarious Tweets From The Very, Very, Very Funny Month Of February

"I heard someone refer to a person who likes multiple genres of music as 'Polyjamorous' and that is how I'll be identifying from now on."

Michaela Bramwell
by Michaela Bramwell

BuzzFeed Staff

February is almost over, but I gotta tell you, I haven't stopped laughing at all because of these hilarious tweets from BuzzFeed's Black twitter, weekly fails, and viral tweet roundups. So, take a quick work break with me and let's recap the hilarious chaos on Twitter from this month:

1.

@rebbford

2.

@joey_fazo2

3.

@iiamevann

4.

@PatWallace

5.

@_dana_bell

6.

@dillythebish / @im_lowkey_asian

7.

Disney+ / @saturnloving

8.

@Em_E_Dee

9.

@amylou126

10.

@DeWittBFartin

11.

@ITSDJFLOW

12.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / @DeepState_Shu2

13.

@gavinthomas2015 / @CorkballOne

14.

@Godlyenough

15.

@scopens

16.

@kirawontmiss

17.

@jo_leeeee

18.

@cryst6l

19.

@erinh5995

20.

Netflix / @pattbb8

21.

@AbbyHiggs

22.

@spixcedt

23.

@ChiefPunter / Via giphy.com

24.

@imjustnyaa

25.

@kirawontmiss

26.

@wagyucube

27.

@gracefurby

28.

@ihatethiskid

29.

@isabellayonce

30.

@muchr00mbabe

31.

@lytchell

32.

CBS / @jonmoxleys