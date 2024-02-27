72 Hilarious Tweets From The Very, Very, Very Funny Month Of February
"I heard someone refer to a person who likes multiple genres of music as 'Polyjamorous' and that is how I'll be identifying from now on."
February is almost over, but I gotta tell you, I haven't stopped laughing at all because of these hilarious tweets from BuzzFeed's Black twitter, weekly fails, and viral tweet roundups. So, take a quick work break with me and let's recap the hilarious chaos on Twitter from this month:
1.
haunted to have missed whoever sat here before i arrived. just incredible power. a nameless god walks among us. pic.twitter.com/Ur1GKlVoQZ— rebb ford (@rebbford) February 5, 2024
2.
Told my niece to fold the clothes in the dryer and came back to this🤦🏽♂️😭 pic.twitter.com/BILBLnI4MI— Señor waves🌊 (@joey_fazo2) February 24, 2024
3.
Don’t piss me off MELVIN pic.twitter.com/ZOE7RW0Fbw— Evan (@iiamevann) February 25, 2024
4.
My water bottle just came out of the dishwasher and I’m speechless pic.twitter.com/l4lmUnlsJu— ⭐️ Pat-Star (@PatWallace) February 17, 2024
5.
Just saw madam web at this theater in Maine……the chairs were office chairs and they didn’t dim the lights all the way…. Perfect viewing experience for a perfect movie pic.twitter.com/U2Ly4Tvl8b— Dana Bell (@_dana_bell) February 25, 2024
6.
Covered the dang dog like it’s an enchilada https://t.co/E23H5ph3Ow— dillard (@dillythebish) February 16, 2024
7.
i knew i had a camel toe at the gym cus a girl literally did this pic.twitter.com/9vlmx2NwYn— mimi (@saturnloving) February 2, 2024
8.
Had the audacity to deviate from my usual black clothing and wear a grey knitted tunic and just got asked how the Crusades went. pic.twitter.com/276VEDCo47— Erm Dea (@Em_E_Dee) February 21, 2024
9.
I went to an antique store today and they were trying to pass this off as a $125 stone planter… bitch that’s a McDonald’s ashtray pic.twitter.com/Ns2EcRlAop— lil urchin 🌿🪩 (@amylou126) February 24, 2024
10.
I thought “prima donna” was “pre Madonna” until I was like 25, I thought it meant you were acting like you were about to be rich and famous like Madonna so nobody ever corrected me because I would always use the phrase correctly— DeWitt B. Fartin (@DeWittBFartin) February 26, 2024
11.
Your girl and her work husband pic.twitter.com/LHfE9iJi6x— DJ Flow (@ITSDJFLOW) February 12, 2024
12.
Lmaoooo 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/td7FOVB3S8— SATIRE Shu of the Deep State™ (@DeepState_Shu2) February 23, 2024
13.
Jason Kelce https://t.co/vSyEyUlxs0— Wiffleball (@CorkballOne) February 24, 2024
14.
When I was in High school we had a sex ed class and the women spoke with a British accent the whole time(45min) and at the end she talked in her normal voice and said that’s how easily someone could lie to you about their sexual status so it’s better to be safe 😭— Zari ♏️ (@Godlyenough) February 8, 2024
15.
I'll never forget when my dad was tasked with getting a cake that said "Happy birthday" and came back with this pic.twitter.com/zgBS7VjxJC— scorpy (@socpens) February 23, 2024
16.
Stay safe out there everyone.. so i had 2 tickets for the Madame Web movie in my car and someone broke in and left 4 more pic.twitter.com/agTxbbwhJp— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) February 15, 2024
17.
Airport: come like 3 hours early— JoJo Lee (@jo_leeeee) February 20, 2024
Ok what gate do I go to
Airport: not telling until last minute 🤫
18.
i rlly thought i did something with this when i was 15 pic.twitter.com/X9t3aCPxwY— ً (@cryst6l) February 24, 2024
19.
I heard someone refer to a person who likes multiple genres of music as "Polyjamorous" and that is how I'll be identifying from now on.— ᴎiɿɘ (@erinh5995) February 22, 2024
20.
Me watching the same movie I have seen a thousand times pic.twitter.com/v4vVj69msZ— Pat (@pattbb8) February 25, 2024
21.
Ah yes the two genders: secret service agent or vampire pic.twitter.com/jXausKKFAg— Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) February 23, 2024
22.
took an edible and tried to paint sza’s sos cover ………………………………😭 pic.twitter.com/lEPsH5ie8X— Raheem ♊︎ (@spixcedt) February 9, 2024
23.
on a Teams meeting yesterday I said “let her cook” out loud after one of my colleagues (a lady) made a great point during a controversial argument and now I’ve been asked to see HR on Monday for sexism allegations ??? pic.twitter.com/qNBaHECSWt— Chief (@ChiefPunter) February 3, 2024
26.
contemplating the occasion upon which this would be an appropriate card to give someone pic.twitter.com/gY4ZPzZhzj— emile zola sour candies (@wagyucube) February 13, 2024
27.
Anyway here’s the text my grandpa sent when my great grandma died pic.twitter.com/ETnU9cnXUh— grace (@gracefurby) February 18, 2024
28.
I’d rather die than buzz an employee to give me deodorant pic.twitter.com/AgFzPbhJLA— comfy (@ihatethiskid) February 13, 2024
29.
when twins arent identical i’m like ok then what was the point of all that https://t.co/Ppl35CNwpZ— B 🦋 (@isabellayonce) February 12, 2024
30.
just seen a tiktok where this girl asked her bf for pads with wings so he got her pads & 36 chicken wings 💀— kait ⛅️ (@mushr00mbabe) February 9, 2024
31.
HOW DID MY DOORDASHER PERFECTLY CATCH ME WALKING DOWN THE STAIRS IN MY UNDERWEAR THROUGH THE WINDOW THIS IS SICK pic.twitter.com/aUjNyjzzOX— lytch (@lytchell) February 4, 2024
32.
SHE WEAR SHORT SKIRTS I WEAR TSHIRTS SHES CHEER CAPTAIN AND IM ON DA BLEACHERS pic.twitter.com/b5rImXLD6x— chris kreider respecter (@jonmoxIeys) February 12, 2024