I Wasted More Hours On Twitter This Month Than I'd Like To Admit, But These Are The 50 Funniest Tweets You Need To See
Alright, folks. We're nearing the end of May, which means it's time for a recap of some of the best tweets from this month. So, stretch those thumbs, and let's scroll through May's hilariousness.
1.
whoever made this wanted him so bad https://t.co/1DUKM9J8fm— paul (@paulswhtn) May 20, 2024
2.
Not y’all eating fried pirate maps https://t.co/SpWC9wPvAU— Ben Wegmann (@benwegmann) May 21, 2024
3.
okay nvm im not ready for my kid to start school lol pic.twitter.com/xfz6nNwvsU— smoke mommy ✨ (@wxfflestomp) May 15, 2024
4.
That's that me espresso pic.twitter.com/YXAUJKoxw3— Cosmo | 🍉 (@crybabysportal) May 7, 2024
5.
Ok I’m not being funny but which one am I????? I need to piss immediately pic.twitter.com/DYIJbUJYCk— Claire St. Clair (@sleepy_homo) May 25, 2024
6.
i hate my fuckass brain. every time i see this sign on a plane my immediate impulse is to interpret it as “sowwy no stowage 🥺” pic.twitter.com/D8hNijzk5D— zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) May 21, 2024
7.
My Gen Z cousin told me I’m old because I give directions. She said “nobody my age gives directions, they just give you an address. You talking about ‘make a left at the first rock’”— DJ R-Tistic (@DJRTistic) May 21, 2024
8.
My brain at 3 am pic.twitter.com/jCArd2eJHC— introvert (@introvertsmemes) May 9, 2024
9.
Man who kept his boat besides his house was ordered from the city to put up a fence to hide the boat from view. So he built the fence and hired someone to paint it. pic.twitter.com/wrkQh6RjXn— Doug Aoki (@Nantanreikan) May 9, 2024
10.
Had a new experience tonight: on hour one of a six-hour flight, I got up to use the bathroom and when I came back the guy beside me was wearing my sweatshirt— Sarah Edwards (@eddy_sarah) May 21, 2024
11.
this is what hearing a man talk in a college class is like pic.twitter.com/hNuGJJ839V— rocky (@WAYSTIAR) May 3, 2024
12.
Went to Dunkin in Europe and they had this warning at the counter pic.twitter.com/5x0PZLBVt6— rosey🌹 (@thechosenberg) May 13, 2024
13.
5 feep deet pic.twitter.com/RoH85DJtX7— horse dentist (@equine__dentist) May 21, 2024
14.
No one:— JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) May 17, 2024
The tweet I was really invested in when the timeline refreshes pic.twitter.com/jHUNhonNIB
16.
When the Billie Ellish song start getting scary and it feel like she waiting for you outside— paul | iwtv spoilers (@paulswhtn) May 17, 2024
17.
My wife was looking at my bank statement and thought I was paying for porn 😭😂. Thanks a lot Next Level NUTrition pic.twitter.com/whKegUScpq— Eric Crocker 🥷🏾 (@Crocky209) May 22, 2024
18.
my client threw up during her wax and i handled it so unprofessionally i literally screamed and ran— mr. bitches (retired) (@discobxtchh) May 15, 2024
19.
Rejecting ugly people on hinge after they send a funny opening message pic.twitter.com/YssxqRDnAH— new jersey updates (@doubtpointv2) May 9, 2024
20.
literally should be called slow dgaf https://t.co/bidU5biQhg— al (@applekid_al) May 16, 2024
21.
My stolen @apple AirPods have made it all the way to Iraq now pic.twitter.com/CzIOWaR0Ha— Billy Jansen ⚜️ (@HellbenderSTL) May 8, 2024
22.
boring ass graduation pic.twitter.com/vJgqmM3dD4— sophia ⭐️ (@murdockrrry) May 25, 2024