18 Black Twitter Tweets That Made Me Laugh So Hard This Week
"That sushi from Walmart got my stomach sounding like a HBCU Homecoming."
Christmas is right around the corner, and this year, I'm sharing the gift that keeps on giving — Black Twitter. So, sit back, relax, and let's get into the funniest Black Twitter tweets from this past week:
1.
“Hello…..can I speak to someone in marketing??? Yes I will hold”…👀👀👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/OUeYQPZem6— @mixtapeminimusic (@mixtapeminimus1) December 16, 2023
2.
this why i don’t get in my sister car nomo she just drove off and left her bumper🤦🏾♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/CI9uoIeUED— FALL4NUN🧛🏾♂️🩸 (@gokraxxy12) December 15, 2023
3.
You finna have enough gas to power a Honda civic https://t.co/OZgUPQpd4B— Bandup💲🌎 (@bandup2wavii) December 17, 2023
4.
That sushi from Walmart got my stomach sounding like an HBCU homecoming— Chris. (@chefmade_92) December 12, 2023
5.
The tech is helping my patient IN the shower and she asks her “do you want me to wash your hair?” My patient (older black woman) stares at her and says “no offense baby, but i have an Afro plus you white & I’d NEVER let a white person in my head” SLSKSSK. pic.twitter.com/s9MhqGqkoB— 💕 Doll Face. ✨ (@smoke_nd_pearlz) December 18, 2023
6.
me when i say “preciate u g” to men tht compliment me pic.twitter.com/QlchSuJpLc— nani wani ✮ (@naniruntz) December 12, 2023
7.
LEE’S REVIEW pic.twitter.com/I1BcsvkNbN— A4R☆ (COMMISSIONS OPEN) (@staankradio) December 11, 2023
8.
Nah this just how black people walk in the rain https://t.co/eI4rOlpTee— . (@Wallabeees) December 17, 2023
9.
10.
https://t.co/1zTmHb0hXp pic.twitter.com/W5segKCfhn— Pants is melting. Shoes burning. 24.99 (@mndspeak) December 14, 2023
11.
This man just tried holler at me from his Tesla?? Full on “pulled up” on me like I was supposed to be impressed, and said “come here little lady”?? Sir, I like men who cars make noise when it turns on!!— niccoya ⭐️ (@niccoyat) December 14, 2023
12.
I identify as this pic.twitter.com/APl3sHghcr— 🌹RoseGawd🌹 (@djrosegawd) December 11, 2023
13.
Me to 2024: https://t.co/wiUJ2lnR9V pic.twitter.com/76O3m8fFH9— that girl. 👁🗨 (@RozayJanae) December 13, 2023
14.
“For the nourishment of our bodies” is a TOP tier Black phrase..— Jordan Culpepper (@JordanNgozi) December 17, 2023
15.
High. heels. on my tippies 👠 pic.twitter.com/swRe8y1hPk— tokyo toni’s lipstick (@C_TheThird) December 16, 2023
16.
This is how I be bothering my mom. https://t.co/eyIDC77m83— Mel (@TheBaddestMitch) December 13, 2023
17.
and they was so maddd pic.twitter.com/jWVrtkRPnL— star ˚₊‧꒰ა 🎀 ໒꒱ ‧₊˚ (@novembergrl444) December 13, 2023
18.
It’s me and Megan Thee Stallion against the world.— kennedy. (@HelloKennedi) December 13, 2023