18 Black Twitter Tweets That Made Me Laugh So Hard This Week

"That sushi from Walmart got my stomach sounding like a HBCU Homecoming."

Michaela Bramwell
by Michaela Bramwell

BuzzFeed Staff

Christmas is right around the corner, and this year, I'm sharing the gift that keeps on giving — Black Twitter. So, sit back, relax, and let's get into the funniest Black Twitter tweets from this past week:

1.

@mixtapeminimus1

2.

@gokraxxy12

3.

@theeobsessionnn / @bandup2wavii

4.

@chefmade_92

5.

VH1 / @smoke_nd_pearlz

6.

Bravo / @naniruntz

7.

20th Television Animation / @staankradio

8.

@JeffDarlington / @Wallabeees

9.

&quot;THIS ONES FOR YOU SHEILA&quot;
@ABC7 / @yattadonada / Via Twitter: @yattadondada

10.

NFL / @mndspeak / @TaylourMade

11.

@niccoyat

12.

@djrosegawd

13.

Grey Goose Vodka / @RozayJanae / Via youtube.com

14.

@JordanNgozi

15.

Bravo / @C_Thethird

16.

Drew Barrymore Show / Flower Films / @itsjordanapps / @TheBaddestMitch

17.

@b4bystargirl / @novembergrl444

18.

@HelloKennedi

Thanks for joining me in this week's Black Twitter recap! We've got plenty of these posts here. Let us know which tweet was your favorite this week, and don’t forget to follow these users for a 10/10 feed!