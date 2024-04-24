Here Are The 26 Funniest Political Tweets So Far During This Election Year
It's an election year, folks, which means the political humor has been funnier than ever. Here's a list of the most hilarious political tweets people have posted online in 2024 thus far:
1.
Meanwhile, in New York tonight. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/t7vHZtTsUB— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) January 27, 2024
2.
Ron DeSantis the minute he dropped out of the presidential race: pic.twitter.com/dQqmtjEp29— eric (@MrEAnders) January 22, 2024
3.
This is the funniest line from a politician pic.twitter.com/ekXxXE7H8P— Kaden (@kaden53535) February 26, 2024
4.
I posted a close-up of Trump’s neck and X labeled it as containing adult content! LMAO! pic.twitter.com/ZgzQFQj9dH— Jen (@JenResistedAGN) January 27, 2024
5.
My lasting memory of Ron DeSantis….😂 pic.twitter.com/KNAjNX25f9— Mark 🍁 (@Markfry809) January 22, 2024
6.
It's me. Hi. I'm the problem. It's me. pic.twitter.com/PbiV6Mnaoh— Melissa Murray (@ProfMMurray on Threads 🧵) (@ProfMMurray) March 8, 2024
7.
Barbie has a great day every day, but Ken only has a great day if Barbie looks at him. https://t.co/iiL1U0sbNb— Emily Favreau (@emilyfavreau) March 8, 2024
8.
I’m not above finding this hilarious. pic.twitter.com/zKG542SVBf— John Collins (@Logically_JC) February 27, 2024
9.
I had to tape a piece of paper on my TV. pic.twitter.com/Gz2yFR9AGX— LAinRearView 🇺🇦 🌊 (@LAinRearView) March 8, 2024
10.
at a high school and a student airplayed their iPad pic.twitter.com/4PT0IXDayt— Deb JJ Lee (they) (@jdebbiel) February 10, 2024
11.
everytime i think about why america is falling apart pic.twitter.com/dWDDv3wJ4N— pidge 🕊️✨ (@miss_pidgey) March 19, 2024
12.
they should let Biden hit a dab pen then just send him out on stage and see what happens— Saint Joseph (@JuliusIrvington) January 12, 2024
13.
Lmaoooo 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/td7FOVB3S8— SATIRE Shu of the Deep State™ (@DeepState_Shu2) February 23, 2024
14.
ron desantis spent like $200M and all he accomplished was broadcasting to the whole world that he wears high heels inside his boots and eats pudding with his fingers— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 21, 2024
15.
STATE OF THE UNION PROP BET MORTAL 🔒 OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/ZQgHWLWo1Q— The Lord of Leisure (@LeisureGod69) March 7, 2024
16.
Lincoln to Ulysses S. Grant: pic.twitter.com/OLYpzze4ej— Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) April 12, 2024
17.
Nikki Haley renamed her husband pic.twitter.com/meUNigI54l— Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) January 3, 2024
18.
Niners versus Chiefs pic.twitter.com/MovXKO9STd— (parody) 𝕯𝖗𝖊𝖆𝖉 (@Dread_Botlord) January 29, 2024
19.
god please take jason kelce’s pain and give it to the supreme court— sydney 🫶 (@sydneyscout13) March 4, 2024