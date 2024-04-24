Here Are The 26 Funniest Political Tweets So Far During This Election Year

"They should let Biden hit a dab pen, then just send him out on stage and see what happens."

by Michaela Bramwell

BuzzFeed Staff

It's an election year, folks, which means the political humor has been funnier than ever. Here's a list of the most hilarious political tweets people have posted online in 2024 thus far:

1.

Meanwhile, in New York tonight. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/t7vHZtTsUB

— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) January 27, 2024
Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images / @acnewsitics

2.

Ron DeSantis the minute he dropped out of the presidential race: pic.twitter.com/dQqmtjEp29

— eric (@MrEAnders) January 22, 2024
HBO / @MrEAnders

3.

This is the funniest line from a politician pic.twitter.com/ekXxXE7H8P

— Kaden (@kaden53535) February 26, 2024
@kaden53535

4.

I posted a close-up of Trump’s neck and X labeled it as containing adult content! LMAO! pic.twitter.com/ZgzQFQj9dH

— Jen (@JenResistedAGN) January 27, 2024
@JenResistedAGN

5.

My lasting memory of Ron DeSantis….😂 pic.twitter.com/KNAjNX25f9

— Mark 🍁 (@Markfry809) January 22, 2024
FOX News / @Markfry809

6.

It's me. Hi. I'm the problem. It's me. pic.twitter.com/PbiV6Mnaoh

— Melissa Murray (@ProfMMurray on Threads 🧵) (@ProfMMurray) March 8, 2024
@ProfMMurray

7.

Barbie has a great day every day, but Ken only has a great day if Barbie looks at him. https://t.co/iiL1U0sbNb

— Emily Favreau (@emilyfavreau) March 8, 2024
CNN / @chrislongview / @emilyfavreau

8.

I’m not above finding this hilarious. pic.twitter.com/zKG542SVBf

— John Collins (@Logically_JC) February 27, 2024
C-SPAN / @Logically_JC

9.

I had to tape a piece of paper on my TV. pic.twitter.com/Gz2yFR9AGX

— LAinRearView 🇺🇦 🌊 (@LAinRearView) March 8, 2024
@LAinRearView / MSNBC

10.

at a high school and a student airplayed their iPad pic.twitter.com/4PT0IXDayt

— Deb JJ Lee (they) (@jdebbiel) February 10, 2024
@jdebbiel

11.

everytime i think about why america is falling apart pic.twitter.com/dWDDv3wJ4N

— pidge 🕊️✨ (@miss_pidgey) March 19, 2024
Nickelodeon / @miss_pidgey

12.

they should let Biden hit a dab pen then just send him out on stage and see what happens

— Saint Joseph (@JuliusIrvington) January 12, 2024
@JuliusIrvington

13.

Lmaoooo 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/td7FOVB3S8

— SATIRE Shu of the Deep State™ (@DeepState_Shu2) February 23, 2024
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images @DeepState_Shu2

14.

ron desantis spent like $200M and all he accomplished was broadcasting to the whole world that he wears high heels inside his boots and eats pudding with his fingers

— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 21, 2024
@ndrew_lawrence

15.

STATE OF THE UNION PROP BET MORTAL 🔒 OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/ZQgHWLWo1Q

— The Lord of Leisure (@LeisureGod69) March 7, 2024
@LeisureGod69

16.

Lincoln to Ulysses S. Grant: pic.twitter.com/OLYpzze4ej

— Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) April 12, 2024
@OrangePaulp

17.

Nikki Haley renamed her husband pic.twitter.com/meUNigI54l

— Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) January 3, 2024
@awprokop

18.

Niners versus Chiefs pic.twitter.com/MovXKO9STd

— (parody) 𝕯𝖗𝖊𝖆𝖉 (@Dread_Botlord) January 29, 2024
CNN / @Dread_Botlord

19.

god please take jason kelce’s pain and give it to the supreme court

— sydney 🫶 (@sydneyscout13) March 4, 2024
@sydneyscout13