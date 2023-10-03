"Not to come off as egotistical or anything, but my job is fucking important. Shouldn't I be able to live somewhat comfortably working full-time? When the housing crisis spreads even more, and wages continue to be this disproportionate to the cost of living, what are people going to do? When they can't find anywhere to exist? And when their jobs don't support sustaining a life? What is going to happen? I'm scared for the future."