64 Hysterical Tweets From March That I'm 99.99% Sure Will Make You Scream-Laugh
"Covid consequence nobody talks about is every March/April I have an insatiable desire to take 10 mile walks then online shop with government money."
Y'all, it's officially the last week of March, and time doesn't even feel real.
covid consequence nobody talks about is every march/april i have an insatiable desire to take 10 mile walks then online shop with government money— anand (@demon_squid) March 12, 2024
I spent way too much time on the internet this month, so I've scoured BuzzFeed's viral tweets, fails, and Black Twitter roundups to compile the ultimate list of hilariousness. So let's get into it:
1.
Got my bidet all set up pic.twitter.com/Cqqp2VNVxm— Ricky Knuckles (@TheRickDoofus) March 21, 2024
3.
was swiping on tinder and some girl behind me said “swipe he’s cute” pic.twitter.com/9KdtogPyrk— ❒ (@RlCKYRAGE) March 23, 2024
4.
a piece of my car fell off while i was parking… pic.twitter.com/ReQ2MRUtQG— not j*ss (@itsnotjess123) March 25, 2024
5.
Really good bit i came across at a restaurant yesterday pic.twitter.com/qdFwqb1SNi— cam (@largemotorcycle) March 5, 2024
6.
I GOT THE FUNNIEST GLITCH ON PEACOCK LMAO pic.twitter.com/WLKCTa0Cs5— Ethan (any pronoun) (@EthanOfArgoCity) March 5, 2024
8.
cover letter's looking good! pic.twitter.com/iawBbxSkqC— gabe, allegedly (@untiloasis) March 10, 2024
9.
rent isn’t free, putting him to work pic.twitter.com/kO8cmbIDZW— Punch Cat (@PunchingCat) March 12, 2024
10.
Took my kid to a play place and he sees a former classmate who he has had a crush on for ages. I told him to play it cool. Just overheard him say “I remember your breath. It always smells like goldfish crackers” bro has negative rizz— Teddie (@Teddie2pointO) March 21, 2024
11.
I was fighting for my life🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/UpNyhVTHMO— MULA🍒 (@realbbymula) March 21, 2024
12.
should i airdrop this to the person in front of me on my flight pic.twitter.com/2IKPn91dFB— Isabel Steckel (@IsabelSteckel) March 13, 2024
13.
I was taking a rideshare today and thought the driver said something to me but he was like “no no I was talking to Patricio” and then plopped Patricio down on the dashboard pic.twitter.com/2MUvPYC9YZ— Eugene V. D.E.B.S. (2004) (@sarahwaters420) March 22, 2024
14.
she’s serving https://t.co/jwIxI6ACDc— leigh (@daughter_ion) March 12, 2024
15.
I’m crying cause you know the paper towel there cause it already happened before https://t.co/Q5urlY4cPu— Pushing the Gay Agenda (@Monalise_ah) March 14, 2024
16.
This weather is so inconsistent, it's giving men.— Noor ✭ (@Noorthevirgo) March 23, 2024
17.
Taking the drawls off the ice cream is unhinged. https://t.co/wZJfp8k6XY— FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) March 14, 2024
18.
Me putting sheets on my bed pic.twitter.com/kWe2TWZv8v— ✰ (@blkdior) February 27, 2024
19.
crazy choice for a name pic.twitter.com/Voc37N72U5— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) March 11, 2024
20.
I see a drunk ostrich. What dat mean? https://t.co/xeSwEbNnwp— Hercules (@kNo_Mercy) March 14, 2024
21.
Can’t believe this is the last time I get to watch this https://t.co/1zpFjjdZch pic.twitter.com/Hu7egR4ZoA— Jay Zim (@jay_zimmer) March 14, 2024
22.
Could’ve bought some land https://t.co/rytUDaWwMO— Deshaun Malik 🏴☠️ (@11Deshaun) March 25, 2024
23.
thought this was a unique shaped rug https://t.co/FJ9JvmTicm— 𝚙𝚒𝚜𝚌𝚎𝚜 𝚚𝚞𝚎𝚎𝚗 ♓︎ (@kylaaaa__) March 16, 2024
24.
date: so… you just adopted 3 chipmunks as your children?— Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) March 20, 2024
dave seville: no, no that’d be crazy. I’m also their band manager
25.
she deleted her bf highlight pic.twitter.com/EisEQwXBH6— gasso (@noirgasso) March 3, 2024
26.
my fish died today after 20+ years(my uncle bought her when he was a teen idk how old she is) im at class rn but I didn't expect my mom to bury her, like, she can be cooked, but yeah rip my fish pic.twitter.com/OuVbzbktAz— mobrinono(❁´◡`❁)HOEDERER COME HOME PLZ (@mobrinono) March 15, 2024
27.
The way this duck shakes they head sends me every time like oh whatever they saying is tea pic.twitter.com/nnYf0ikaXX— not paul (atreides) (@paulswhtn) March 24, 2024