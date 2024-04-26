64 Hysterical Tweets From April That I'm 99% Sure Will Make You Scream-Laugh
"Tax season is so fun. I just click through TurboTax until it tells me it's all done. I have no idea if it's right."
1. Hello, fellow BuzzFeeders! I hope the month of April has been great for you thus far.
Tax season is so fun. I just click through TurboTax until it tells me it's all done. I have no idea if it's right— alex, smooth lamp operator (@mrbupp) April 14, 2024
I know that my April has been made by the hilarious individuals who posted these hysterical tweets. There were some reallyyyyy good ones this month, and I've compiled a list from BuzzFeed's weekly roundups of fails, Black Twitter, and viral tweets for your enjoyment, so buckle up and prepare to laugh:
2.
feel bad for laughing, feel worse for taking a photo, but here we are and there it goes pic.twitter.com/kMwZETmqBp— Natalie V Dávila (@natalievdavila) April 23, 2024
3.
The HOA can suck my balls, this dude is going on my lawn. pic.twitter.com/LRLk7hHJBp— Hernan Cortes (@CyberPunkCortes) April 24, 2024
4.
I thought it was about to go down pic.twitter.com/WJ0sUEJma4— 🕷️ (@justtcave) April 22, 2024
5.
girls on insta going “4 whole years with this goof 😍❤️🔥🥰😘” pic.twitter.com/1gTwPqBNFE— Amy A (@lolennui) April 15, 2024
6.
12yo said the toilet started smoking, checked & this is what we see pic.twitter.com/fd2jkHpnZt— Chris Mohney (@chrismohney) April 15, 2024
7.
Yall I went to get an oil change and the man asked me did I want synthetic oil and I said “Why would I want fake oil?” Yall why that man look at me like this?? pic.twitter.com/GXgrm5kH4u— The Prettiest 🌸 (@OhItsDeAndrea_) April 19, 2024
8.
Hi I’m in this picture and you posted without my consent can you please take it down https://t.co/Pxz5IqU8IB— Dan (@dannah__montana) April 24, 2024
9.
new client intake pic.twitter.com/TD3aDSagOZ— Andrew Fleischman (@ASFleischman) April 21, 2024
10.
ALL THE WFH PEOPLE ONCE ITS ABOVE 70° pic.twitter.com/XFYaA30wiw— Ricky 🇩🇴 (@PicassoMadeSty) April 18, 2024
11.
2 kids at church were saying this doll was theirs.. pic.twitter.com/KHfXBCodhy— Andy Ottaway (blue cheque) (@Andy35o) April 16, 2024
12.
no why’d my dad bring our tax documents in a shein bag pic.twitter.com/zvRpK4Brqr— farha (@shutyourhell) April 24, 2024
13.
from mr. steal your data to mr. steal your girl pic.twitter.com/kLp8xsrCWs— big content guy (@bigcontentguy) April 18, 2024
15.
Tired of fast food , tired of cooked food. Bout to bite the wall 😂😂😂😂— Jayy💞♋ (@Jaysworlddx) April 17, 2024
16.
you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/VhCu68O9VH— aram (@aramnotagoat) April 23, 2024
17.
Thinking about the time I was at my grandma house bussin down a plum and mid bite I was like “man I really like plums soooo much. I just don’t understand why they make you so itchy??” Yall she stopped cooking and looked at me like this pic.twitter.com/BVp5Q3jzGR— Usagii 🍄✨ (@theeblackusagii) April 18, 2024
18.
Caught my dad sending an absolute unit of a text pic.twitter.com/IVAzI81puh— Sam Rudykoff (@SamRudykoff) April 18, 2024
19.
i hate when a director also acts in their movie like omfgg you just want it all don’t you— ۟ (@elioperlmanstan) April 24, 2024
20.
my daughter tripped and when i asked if she’s ok she yelled “NO!” at me. anyway she just sent me this text and i love her SO much pic.twitter.com/kKrLQNIRYR— ceciATL (@ceciATL) April 19, 2024
21.
who’s car is this pic.twitter.com/suARECebzB— captain brian (@quebecween) April 24, 2024
22.
My 4yo niece: do you have a girlfriend?— J u l i u s (@Julius2784) April 20, 2024
Me: no
Niece: a boyfriend?
Me: no
[pause]
Niece: do you have a friend?
😭😭😭
23.
i can’t believe i got the keys to a new house, got a promotion at work and bagged myself a boyfriend all in the space of a week 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 forgot how good the sims 4 is— dale (@abcdale_) April 16, 2024
24.
women: a good reason to not take your partner’s last name when you get married is that maybe you and i went to school together and i’d like to have a little look at what you’re up to now— jar jar minx 🍉 (@jasecordova) April 16, 2024