64 Hysterical Tweets From April That I'm 99% Sure Will Make You Scream-Laugh

Michaela Bramwell
by Michaela Bramwell

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Hello, fellow BuzzFeeders! I hope the month of April has been great for you thus far.

Tax season is so fun. I just click through TurboTax until it tells me it's all done. I have no idea if it's right

— alex, smooth lamp operator (@mrbupp) April 14, 2024
@mrbupp

I know that my April has been made by the hilarious individuals who posted these hysterical tweets. There were some reallyyyyy good ones this month, and I've compiled a list from BuzzFeed's weekly roundups of fails, Black Twitter, and viral tweets for your enjoyment, so buckle up and prepare to laugh:

2.

feel bad for laughing, feel worse for taking a photo, but here we are and there it goes pic.twitter.com/kMwZETmqBp

— Natalie V Dávila (@natalievdavila) April 23, 2024
@natalievdavila

3.

The HOA can suck my balls, this dude is going on my lawn. pic.twitter.com/LRLk7hHJBp

— Hernan Cortes (@CyberPunkCortes) April 24, 2024
@CyberPunkCortes

4.

I thought it was about to go down pic.twitter.com/WJ0sUEJma4

— 🕷️ (@justtcave) April 22, 2024
@justtcave

5.

girls on insta going “4 whole years with this goof 😍❤️🔥🥰😘” pic.twitter.com/1gTwPqBNFE

— Amy A (@lolennui) April 15, 2024
NBC / @lolennui

6.

12yo said the toilet started smoking, checked & this is what we see pic.twitter.com/fd2jkHpnZt

— Chris Mohney (@chrismohney) April 15, 2024
@chrismohney

7.

Yall I went to get an oil change and the man asked me did I want synthetic oil and I said “Why would I want fake oil?” Yall why that man look at me like this?? pic.twitter.com/GXgrm5kH4u

— The Prettiest 🩷🌸 (@OhItsDeAndrea_) April 19, 2024
@OhItsDeAndrea_

8.

Hi I’m in this picture and you posted without my consent can you please take it down https://t.co/Pxz5IqU8IB

— Dan (@dannah__montana) April 24, 2024
@MAstronomers / @dannah_montana

9.

new client intake pic.twitter.com/TD3aDSagOZ

— Andrew Fleischman (@ASFleischman) April 21, 2024
@ASFleischman

10.

ALL THE WFH PEOPLE ONCE ITS ABOVE 70° pic.twitter.com/XFYaA30wiw

— Ricky 🇩🇴 (@PicassoMadeSty) April 18, 2024
@PicassoMadeSty

11.

2 kids at church were saying this doll was theirs.. pic.twitter.com/KHfXBCodhy

— Andy Ottaway (blue cheque) (@Andy35o) April 16, 2024
@Andy35o

12.

no why’d my dad bring our tax documents in a shein bag pic.twitter.com/zvRpK4Brqr

— farha (@shutyourhell) April 24, 2024
@shutyourhell

13.

from mr. steal your data to mr. steal your girl pic.twitter.com/kLp8xsrCWs

— big content guy (@bigcontentguy) April 18, 2024
@zuck via IG / @bigcontent guy / Via instagram.com

14.

I won't. pic.twitter.com/3AllNOggXQ

— Syrup Tishus (@Syrup_Tishus) April 16, 2024
@Syrup_Tishus

15.

Tired of fast food , tired of cooked food. Bout to bite the wall 😂😂😂😂

— Jayy💞♋ (@Jaysworlddx) April 17, 2024
@Jaysworlddx

16.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/VhCu68O9VH

— aram (@aramnotagoat) April 23, 2024
Hulu / @aramnotagoat

17.

Thinking about the time I was at my grandma house bussin down a plum and mid bite I was like “man I really like plums soooo much. I just don’t understand why they make you so itchy??” Yall she stopped cooking and looked at me like this pic.twitter.com/BVp5Q3jzGR

— Usagii 🍄✨ (@theeblackusagii) April 18, 2024
Amazon Prime / @theeblackusagii

18.

Caught my dad sending an absolute unit of a text pic.twitter.com/IVAzI81puh

— Sam Rudykoff (@SamRudykoff) April 18, 2024
@SamRudykoff

19.

i hate when a director also acts in their movie like omfgg you just want it all don’t you

— ۟ (@elioperlmanstan) April 24, 2024
@elioperlmanstan

20.

my daughter tripped and when i asked if she’s ok she yelled “NO!” at me. anyway she just sent me this text and i love her SO much pic.twitter.com/kKrLQNIRYR

— ceciATL (@ceciATL) April 19, 2024
@ceciATL

21.

who’s car is this pic.twitter.com/suARECebzB

— captain brian (@quebecween) April 24, 2024
@quebecween

22.

My 4yo niece: do you have a girlfriend?
Me: no
Niece: a boyfriend?
Me: no

[pause]

Niece: do you have a friend?

😭😭😭

— J u l i u s (@Julius2784) April 20, 2024
@Julius2784

23.

i can’t believe i got the keys to a new house, got a promotion at work and bagged myself a boyfriend all in the space of a week 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 forgot how good the sims 4 is

— dale (@abcdale_) April 16, 2024
@abcdale_

24.

women: a good reason to not take your partner’s last name when you get married is that maybe you and i went to school together and i’d like to have a little look at what you’re up to now

— jar jar minx 🍉 (@jasecordova) April 16, 2024