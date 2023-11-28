Skip To Content
My Jaw Is Physically Sore From Laughing At These 20 Tweets From Black Twitter This Past Week

"Every time I watch a cult documentary, there’s always one random Black person, and I’m like, now how the hell did you get there?"

by Michaela Bramwell

It's officially the last week of November, and there's no better way to end the month than with a roundup of the funniest tweets from Black Twitter this past week, so let's get into it:

1.

Paramount+ / @_melayela_

2.

@iHad2GoGetit

3.

@Glamazon1026

4.

@joeyjayisgay / @_pure_444

5.

@justdarnecia

6.

@thehungryhutch / @thizzg843

7.

@BriHallOfficial

8.

@willfulchaos

9.

@JazDntGivAFck

10.

Tyler Perry Studios / @arttplug

11.

@DaricCott

12.

@ShawnZGatlin

13.

@Snow_Blacck / @D_1andOnly_

14.

@YasmhneeO_o

15.

@heckingjade / @chefmade_92

16.

@iamsaintjerome / @jalanfatale

17.

Warner Bros / @rapalert6 / @Anania00 / Via youtube.com

18.

@msssmoney

19.

Amazon / @Ireland1973Lisa / @halleberry

20.

BRAVO / @notgwendalupe

Thanks for joining me in this week's Black Twitter recap! We've got plenty of these posts here. Let us know which tweet was your favorite this week, and don’t forget to follow these users for a 10/10 feed!