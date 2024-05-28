My Body Is Physically Sore From Laughing So Hard At These 17 Black Tweets From The Past Week
"At work about to scream out..'LORD, NOT MY UNCLE' so I can go home.." —@Derekalexander_
Hello, BuzzFeeders! I'm back with a brand new list of the funniest Black tweets from the week, and trust me, you'll be snickering at every last one. So, let's get into it:
1.
My Gen Z cousin told me I’m old because I give directions. She said “nobody my age gives directions, they just give you an address. You talking about ‘make a left at the first rock’”— DJ R-Tistic (@DJRTistic) May 21, 2024
2.
Directions: DO NOT MIX BLEACH— It Girl Kye🦄🫃🏾 (@GxldSociety) May 23, 2024
Black folks: pic.twitter.com/blMegejTlk
3.
At work about to scream out..”LORD, NOT MY UNCLE😭” so I can go home..— Big Choctaw (@Derekalexander_) May 28, 2024
4.
life with no parole pic.twitter.com/aBPgjKF8sk— NOLITA DIRTBAG (@DirtbagNolita) May 23, 2024
5.
Keep throwing it ! https://t.co/zKSD8JyvPM— The Don Dada (@RickCode) May 26, 2024
7.
atlanta so ghetto omg why we at this restaurant and somebody jus air dropped everybody this 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vbOjIzFiS1— 𝒴 (@ysmammri) May 20, 2024
8.
My granny is hilarious 💀 pic.twitter.com/z3joI7TXbl— Pree (@diabolicalpree) May 26, 2024
9.
Don’t be having a good day out loud cause your car is listening— BASED SAVAGE (@crackcobain__) May 1, 2024
11.
My wife was looking at my bank statement and thought I was paying for porn 😭😂. Thanks a lot Next Level NUTrition pic.twitter.com/whKegUScpq— Eric Crocker 🥷🏾 (@Crocky209) May 22, 2024
12.
when a Black person says “when you get a chance” they mean right then.— 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕨𝕙𝕠𝕝𝕖𝕤𝕠𝕞𝕖 𝕙𝕖𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕟™ (@docsloosechange) May 26, 2024
13.
I remember my mum saw me do this once and suggested I study mechanical engineering, Nigerian parents just funny. https://t.co/WraUPHxZ2a— Khan 🧢 🌟 (@Khanstillday) May 22, 2024
14.
Don’t ever ask which Mariah I’m talking about because it will never be the chemist.— fragrance and foolishness (@Brieyonce) May 22, 2024
15.
Black people bad stuff will not happen if you split the pole!— Hopeful AF (@CarterJahad) May 27, 2024
16.
Luka look just like them folks in them civil rights pics lmao delete this please https://t.co/zow5YeKWWA— The People’s Lesbo (@brownsugalesbo) May 25, 2024
17.
PSA: Outside opens June 1 and closes November 3rd at 8pm. Let the chaos commence.— 🤭 (@_RichieDinero) May 21, 2024