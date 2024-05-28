    My Body Is Physically Sore From Laughing So Hard At These 17 Black Tweets From The Past Week

    "At work about to scream out..'LORD, NOT MY UNCLE' so I can go home.." —@Derekalexander_

    Hello, BuzzFeeders! I'm back with a brand new list of the funniest Black tweets from the week, and trust me, you'll be snickering at every last one. So, let's get into it:

    My Gen Z cousin told me I’m old because I give directions. She said “nobody my age gives directions, they just give you an address. You talking about ‘make a left at the first rock’”

    — DJ R-Tistic (@DJRTistic) May 21, 2024
    Directions: DO NOT MIX BLEACH

    Black folks: pic.twitter.com/blMegejTlk

    — It Girl Kye🦄🫃🏾 (@GxldSociety) May 23, 2024
    At work about to scream out..”LORD, NOT MY UNCLE😭” so I can go home..

    — Big Choctaw (@Derekalexander_) May 28, 2024
    life with no parole pic.twitter.com/aBPgjKF8sk

    — NOLITA DIRTBAG (@DirtbagNolita) May 23, 2024
    Keep throwing it ! https://t.co/zKSD8JyvPM

    — The Don Dada (@RickCode) May 26, 2024
    Chillin rn pic.twitter.com/cn3kj0qo1Q

    — $NOT (@snot) May 22, 2024
    atlanta so ghetto omg why we at this restaurant and somebody jus air dropped everybody this 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vbOjIzFiS1

    — 𝒴 (@ysmammri) May 20, 2024
    My granny is hilarious 💀 pic.twitter.com/z3joI7TXbl

    — Pree (@diabolicalpree) May 26, 2024
    A message from Granny: &quot;Do you have any new pictures I really enjoy showing your beauty to my white associates.&quot;
    Don’t be having a good day out loud cause your car is listening

    — BASED SAVAGE (@crackcobain__) May 1, 2024
    🥴 pic.twitter.com/QrdNf2C0Yx

    — ✨Braxel Foley✨ (@__BRAT_) May 24, 2024
    My wife was looking at my bank statement and thought I was paying for porn 😭😂. Thanks a lot Next Level NUTrition pic.twitter.com/whKegUScpq

    — Eric Crocker 🥷🏾 (@Crocky209) May 22, 2024
    Text message exchange between two people. The first message shows a bank transaction to Next Level Nut. The second message questions paying for porn
    when a Black person says “when you get a chance” they mean right then.

    — 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕨𝕙𝕠𝕝𝕖𝕤𝕠𝕞𝕖 𝕙𝕖𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕟™ (@docsloosechange) May 26, 2024
    I remember my mum saw me do this once and suggested I study mechanical engineering, Nigerian parents just funny. https://t.co/WraUPHxZ2a

    — Khan 🧢 🌟 (@Khanstillday) May 22, 2024
    Don’t ever ask which Mariah I’m talking about because it will never be the chemist.

    — fragrance and foolishness (@Brieyonce) May 22, 2024
    Black people bad stuff will not happen if you split the pole!

    — Hopeful AF (@CarterJahad) May 27, 2024
    Luka look just like them folks in them civil rights pics lmao delete this please https://t.co/zow5YeKWWA

    — The People’s Lesbo (@brownsugalesbo) May 25, 2024
    PSA: Outside opens June 1 and closes November 3rd at 8pm. Let the chaos commence.

    — 🤭 (@_RichieDinero) May 21, 2024
