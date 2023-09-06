Bachelor parties are a tradition meant to celebrate the final night that a guy is "single" before tying the knot. It's normal to let loose...but sometimes, people go WAY too far.
And that is exactly the case when it comes to this story told by a woman u/Foreign_Slice8964, who sought advice from strangers in the Am I the Asshole subreddit about her recent decision to end her 2-year engagement.
"Me and my fiancé have been together for two years. It was our wedding eve, and I was having my bachelorette party, and he was having his bachelor party. So, my bachelorette party was just a little thing with some of my girlfriends and family at my home with drinks that the family put together for me."
"I was upset and confronted my fiancé about it when he had gotten home the day of our wedding. He got all defensive and said, 'It’s what guys do on their bachelor party nights, it’s the last night we have being single, babe.' He was hungover, and I was furious because I understand, but you don’t just go making out with girls and licking drinks off their breast."
"I just decided to try to forget it and go on with the wedding until he was in the shower and his phone kept going off. (We do have a rule where we don’t go through each other's phones unless there’s a reason, and we have to let the other person know if we are going through them.)"
"I turned his phone off, went in the bathroom, and told him the wedding was off and I need time to process what has happened. He asked why and I said, 'Look at your phone and see.'
"He then changed the whole subject and went insane over the searching phones rule. I told him, 'Boyfriends don’t fuck other girls just 'cause it’s their last night as not a husband.' He cussed at me and then begged for me to keep the wedding on. I walked out and said, 'No.'"
"It’s been two days now, and his family is upset with me because I called off the wedding too soon and 'ruined their son's day.' Everyone who was at my bachelorette party is on my side, saying it’s his fault, and he needs to realize that he’s in the wrong. Should I talk to him about it and reschedule the wedding? I do love him, but I’m not sure if this was a red flag that can lead into the future with him. Am I the asshole?"
YEAH, so that was a lot. The consensus in the comments is that the woman is absolutely NOT the asshole and is right for calling off the wedding.
One user took issue with bachelor party culture as a whole:
"The whole culture behind this type of bachelor party is honestly kind of toxic. The idea of ‘celebrating your last night single.' If marriage is so restricting to you, then why are you getting married??"
And finally, a user highlighted how wrong u/Foreign_Slice8964's fiancé was by sharing a story of grooms putting other men in their places who tried cheating on their partners at bachelor parties:
"I was at a bachelor party, and one of the guys (not in the wedding party) tried cheating on his girlfriend. The groom aired him out about how the bachelor party weekend was essentially part of the wedding festivities, and he was being disrespectful to the groom's future marriage. Like, he didn't want that baggage attached to his celebration of his new relationship."