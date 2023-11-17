"I was talking to my friend this weekend, and she said I was in fact the problem. She thought I was blatantly showing off and should have known that this would cause upset and problems. My response is that I turn up to the school gates in jodhpurs and boots regularly, so everyone probably knows I have horses, is that showing off too? All I wanted to do is let my daughter do something a bit silly and fun. Now, I am really overthinking it though and almost feel nervous to do school drop off tomorrow. So, am I the asshole for letting my daughter ride her horse to school?"