"Hardly anything happened for me today. Two of my kids said, 'Happy Mother's Day.'"

My 11-year-old stepdaughter also said it and gave me a very cute jar of all the things she loves about me. My 16-year-old son told me the present he bought me won't come until tomorrow. My 13-year-old daughter told me that she asked my husband by text to help her with several things, and he never responded. When she had asked me what I wanted, I told her updated pictures for my office, knowing it wouldn't be expensive to just print some of our favorite photos, and it would mean a lot to me."

