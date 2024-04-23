4. "I started holding myself accountable when I turned 25. In my early 20s, I really struggled with my emotions; I lashed out, I shut down, and I ran away from problems. Because of this, I hurt both myself and my loved ones and made decisions that had me frozen in this period of time between childhood and adulthood."

"I went to therapy and took it seriously for the first time. I started processing my feelings before getting others involved, picked and chose my battles, and set boundaries with others and myself. In the five years since, I have been close to both of my parents, have a great group of friends, got married, and had my daughter. I am so much more stable in life, and I would never go back to the serious whiplash that my late teens/early 20s were."



—Anonymous