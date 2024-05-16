People Who Live In Battleground States, Tell Us The Most Important Political Issue To You This Election Year

Hello, everyone! We're back for round two of BuzzFeed's 2024 Election Diaries, a series highlighting different groups of voters nationwide to find out what political issues are most important to them AND who they plan to support for president in 2024.
This week, we're asking BuzzFeed Community voters in any of the seven battleground states — Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, or Michigan — to fill out this anonymous Google form and share their political views. These voters could decide the outcome of the 2024 election!
So, if you live in a battleground state, what political issue is most important to you this election year?
Maybe you're an Arizona resident, and the recent restrictions to abortion access, including a 15-week ban, are directly impacting you.
Maybe you live in rural Georgia, and widespread hospital closings have impacted you, forcing you to travel farther distances for healthcare.
Or maybe you live on the coast of North Carolina and have seen the devastation that storms due to climate change have had on your local community.
Share what political issues matter most to you and why. Let us know via this Google form.
If you are reading this and are not a voter living in a battleground state, don't worry! New groups of voters will be requested bi-weekly! Also, if you don't qualify for this round but know someone who does, please send it to them!