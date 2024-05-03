It's officially May, which means Mother's Day is almost here!
Motherhood in 2024 looks a lot different than motherhood in previous generations, and that's due to the change in societal pressures and laws that evolve throughout each new generation. So, we're asking older moms of the BuzzFeed Community to share the motherhood changes that they've witnessed.
So, if you consider yourself an older mom, how do you feel motherhood has changed in the last 30 years?
Maybe after having your children, you weren't provided the support or knowledge you needed to deal with postpartum depression, but nowadays, mothers everywhere are speaking openly about their struggles.
Maybe, after having your first child, you were heavily discouraged from working, but years later, after having your third, you were applauded for becoming a "working mom."
Maybe, as a child, you were told that your future was to be a "full-time mother," but you've raised your own daughter to pursue her passions.
Older moms — in the comments below, share the ways you believe that motherhood has changed in the last 30 years. If you'd prefer to remain anonymous, just fill out this Google form. Your response may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed article!