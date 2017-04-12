This Man Is Getting Out Of Jail After A BuzzFeed News Investigation

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that it will free from prison and drop all charges against two men who say they were wrongfully framed for murder by a Chicago Police Detective.
The case of one of the men, Roberto Almodovar, was featured in a BuzzFeed News investigation about Detective Reynaldo Guevara published last week.
“Proceeding with this case is no longer in the best interests of justice,” said a statement from State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, adding that “based on the totality of the evidence currently available, the Office has concluded that it is insufficient to support a retrial of this case.”
Almodovar, who has been locked up since 1994, is expected to be freed Friday following a formal court hearing asking for the men’s release. His codefendant, William Negron, is awaiting a motion for resentencing in another, unrelated case. It is unclear when Negron will be released.
