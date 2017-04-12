Sections

Politics

This Man Is Getting Out Of Jail After A BuzzFeed News Investigation

The Chicago State's Attorney's Office has announced that keeping Roberto Almodovar locked up is "no longer in the best interests of justice." He is one of 51 people who have accused a Chicago detective of framing them for murder. His story was featured in a BuzzFeed News Investigation published last week

Melissa Segura
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Reporting From
Roberto Almodovar is seen in this undated handout photo.
Courtesy Almodovar Family

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that it will free from prison and drop all charges against two men who say they were wrongfully framed for murder by a Chicago Police Detective.

The case of one of the men, Roberto Almodovar, was featured in a BuzzFeed News investigation about Detective Reynaldo Guevara published last week.

“Proceeding with this case is no longer in the best interests of justice,” said a statement from State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, adding that “based on the totality of the evidence currently available, the Office has concluded that it is insufficient to support a retrial of this case.”

Almodovar, who has been locked up since 1994, is expected to be freed Friday following a formal court hearing asking for the men’s release. His codefendant, William Negron, is awaiting a motion for resentencing in another, unrelated case. It is unclear when Negron will be released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Melissa Segura is an investigative fellow for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Melissa Segura at melissa.segura@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

