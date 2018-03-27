A Man Who Says A Chicago Detective Framed Him For Murder Was Just Set Free

A man who claims a retired Chicago detective framed him as the killer in a 1995 murder had his conviction tossed today.

A BuzzFeed News investigation found that the detective, Reynaldo Guevara, has been accused by at least 56 people of framing them for murders they say they did not commit. Dozens of the cases feature testimony from witnesses who claim they were pressured into falsely identifying suspects or identifying suspects they were ultimately unsure of.

That’s what a key witness said happened in the case of Ricardo Rodriguez, whose conviction was overturned Tuesday. The witness, Rodolfo Zaragoza, swore that retired Detective Reynaldo Guevara “pushed me into identifying” Rodriguez as the man who opened fire in a 1995 drive-by that left a homeless man dead.

Lawyers for Guevara and his longtime partner, Ernest Halvorsen, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Zaragoza later said he was “100%” sure that Rodriguez was not the killer and that he identified Rodriguez because he “looked a little familiar and the influence by the detectives.” Zaragoza said he felt “stuck” into making the identification.

