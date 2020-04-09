People On Reddit Are Obsessed With This Peanut Butter Bread Recipe From The 1930s

BuzzFeed

Other things to know: Unlike banana bread, this PB bread isn't that sweet on its own. I have a huge sweet tooth, so I liked it even more with hazelnut spread. My S.O. was into it with honey on top — and paired with coffee — for breakfast. I also think it'd be great with jam as a ~deconstructed PB&J.~

Overall: Recommend! Not an expert bread baker here, but I loved that you could make this super simple thing with mostly non-perishables — and *without* stuff that's hard to find right now, like yeast.