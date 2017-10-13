Pick them up — and fold their right arm over their chest...
Then fold their left arm over their right one.
Hold those arms in, then move your other hand to their lil' baby butt...
And give it a booty shake! 🍑
And boom — problem solved! No more tears.
But WHY does it work? 🤔
According to Dr. Hamilton, it's because of the quick POV change. "This isn't a position that babies commonly find themselves in," he told BuzzFeed.
"It's causing them to reflect and think, 'huh, this is different!'," he said. "And that's usually enough to stop the crying."
One thing to note, though? All babies are different, so this trick won't on work on everyone. (It also won't work, he says, if the fussiness is caused by a more concrete issue — like if your baby is hungry or not feeling well.)